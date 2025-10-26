Bihar Election 2025: The Election Commission of India has revised voting hours for some assembly areas and polling booths due to their sensitive nature. Normally, voting will take place from 7 AM to 6 PM across most areas, but ballot hours have been reduced in sensitive areas by one hour.

After reviewing local arrangements, EC has announced that in certain areas, voting will end an hour earlier, from 7 AM to 5 PM. Around 1,300 polling booths fall under this rule, with the majority being in the second phase of voting.

ALSO READ: Lucknow-Agra Expressway Accident: Double-Decker Bus With 39 Onboard Catches Fire Near Rewari Toll Plaza Bihar Assembly Election: Voting Hours For Specific Areas According to the Election Commission’s schedule, all polling booths in Simri Bakhtiyarpur and Mahishi (first phase) will have voting from 7 AM to 5 PM. In Suryagarha assembly constituency (also first phase), 56 booths will follow the 7 AM to 5 PM timing, while the remaining booths in Suryagarha will stay open until 6 PM.

List Of Constituencies Where Voting Will Conclude Earlier In the second phase, all booths in Chainpur, Rajauli, Govindpur, Sikandra, Jamui, Jhajha, and Chakai constituencies will close early at 5 PM instead of 6 PM. Specific booths in other constituencies will also end voting at 5 PM:

Katoria: 121 booths Belhar: 140 booths Chenari: 62 booths Goh: 25 booths Nawinagar: 26 booths Kutumba: 169 booths Aurangabad: 57 booths Rafiganj: 125 booths Gurua: 12 booths Sherghati: 48 booths Imamganj: 361 booths Barachatti: 36 booths Bodh Gaya: 20 booths ALSO READ: Sattu vs Besan: Which One Wins The Desi Weight Loss Battle And Why? For the remaining booths in these constituencies, voting will continue until 6 PM as usual. The Election Commission made these changes to ensure smooth and safe voting, considering local conditions. Voters are advised to check their booth’s timing and reach polling stations early to avoid any last-minute rush.