A double-decker bus traveling from Delhi on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway caught fire near Rewari toll plaza when its rear wheel ignited, resulting in the bus being completely burnt. Fortunately, all 39 passengers on board remained safe. According to he Jagran.com report, inspector Satish Rathore said that the incident occurred about 500 meters before the toll plaza. Tea vendors nearby alerted the bus driver, who quickly stopped the vehicle, checked the situation, and evacuated all passengers safely. He then pushed the bus forward toward the toll plaza.

ALSO READ: From Bike Skid To Bus Fire: Police Reveal Chain Of Events Behind Kurnool Bus Tragedy That Killed 20 However, due to the absence of a fire extinguishing system near the toll plaza, the bus caught fire. Kakori police arrived at the scene and informed the fire brigade, which dispatched three vehicles. Firefighters managed to control the blaze after approximately half an hour of effort.

Inspector Rathore confirmed that there were no casualties and all passengers, along with the driver, are safe. They were later accommodated on another bus. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. Two Recent Bus Incident In One Month In less than a month, two devastating bus fires in India have claimed over 45 lives and left dozens injured, highlighting serious safety lapses in long-distance private buses. Both incidents involved air-conditioned sleeper coaches carrying passengers during the early hours, when most were asleep, turning overnight journeys into tragedies.

On October 24, 2025, a private luxury bus traveling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru caught fire near Chinnatekuru village in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, after colliding with a motorbike around 3:30 a.m. The bus was carrying approximately 43 passengers. Earlier this month, a similar incident occurred in Rajasthan, when an overloaded air-conditioned sleeper bus traveling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire near Thaiyat village. The bus, carrying 57 passengers, resulted in 20 deaths and 16 injuries. ALSO READ: Jaisalmer Bus Tragedy: Forensic Report Confirms Short Circuit In AC As Cause Of Deadly Fire That Killed 20 These back-to-back incidents have renewed calls for stricter enforcement of safety norms, regular inspections of private bus fleets, and improved emergency response mechanisms on highways.