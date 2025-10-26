Sattu vs Besan For Weight Loss: While a weight loss journey is one of the toughest job to do, which requires a lot of patience, choosing the right food plays a major role. Protein is one of the most recommended nutrients when losing weight. In Indian households, the two most common staples which is known for their protein content is sattu and besan. Both of them are flours made from gram or chickpea, which are versatile and are known to provide fibre as well as energy. Sattu, the roasted chana (or barley) flour, has cooling, hydrating properties and is perfect for summer dieting. Besan (gram flour), on the other hand, is finer and is widely used in pakoras, chillas, soups and sweets for its rich and savoury fare. As people are becoming more health-conscious in recent times and returning to traditional foods are confused whether to consume sattu or besan for desi weight loss.

Sattu is a dry powder derived from roasted Bengal gram and is used as a key ingredient in several dishes. It is known for its protein content and cooling properties and is popularly consumed as refreshing sherbet during the hot summer months. People also enjoy sattu made from barley and wheat, infused with black pepper for an extra kick.

Besan is made from ground chickpeas and is a fine powder that serves as a staple ingredient in many Indian dishes. The high protein content and versatility of besan make it a favourite choice for savoury delights. Some people also enjoy besan in traditional recipes for its nutty flavour and texture.

Sattu For Weight Loss

High Satiety: It is stated that one scoop of sattu provides approximately 5-7g of protein. It is also high in fibre, which helps to keep the stomach full for long, curbing unnecessary binge eating.

Low Glycaemic Impact: Sattu has a medium to low glycaemic index. As it is roasted and often consumed in diluted forms, the spikes in the blood sugar levels are slower.

Versatile: Sattu can be enjoyed as sharbat, in parathas, laddoos or even porridges. All these recipes require a minimum oil requirement.

Nutrient Bonus: Sattu is also loaded with iron, magnesium, potassium, etc., which benefits energy metabolism and overall well-being.

Besan For Weight Loss

Protein-Rich: According to the official website of the USDA, 100 grams of besan contains 22 grams of protein. It supports muscle maintenance while cutting down calories.

Lower Fat Content: Besan is low in fat content. Thus, when used properly, it provides essential nutrition without excess fat.

Wide Culinary Use: Besan is widely used in chillas, pakoras, gravies, soups and even desserts for its savoury taste and richness.

Digestibility: The finely ground besan is easier to digest for some, especially when besan batter is fermented (like in dhoklas) or combined with probiotics.

Sattu vs Besan: Which One Is Better For Weight Loss?

When it comes to weight loss, both sattu and besan work well on the body. However, choosing one of them depends entirely on one’s personal priorities.

Sattu: If you want maximum fibre content, want to keep your stomach full for longer and a cooling drink or snack for hot days, sattu is the ideal option.

Besan: For culinary variety, lighter texture options and easier-to-digest recipes, besan is the preferred choice.

It is best to alternate between the two to get the best results. You can consume sattu for mid-meals or shakes and besan for savoury dishes, lighter snacks or breakfasts.