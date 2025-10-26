Happy Labh Panchami 2025 Wishes: Labh Panchami is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals that is widely celebrated in Gujarat. Also known as Saubhagya Labh Panchami, this day marks the final day of the Diwali celebration. Labh Panchami is believed to bring good luck and wealth. It is considered to be the luckiest and most fortunate day of the year. Labh Panchami is celebrated on the Panchami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik and this year it is observed on October 26. This day is considered to be auspicious for starting new business ventures, re-opening accounts and seeking the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. Labh Panchami 2025 is the ideal day to share the best Labh Panchami wishes, messages, greetings, quotes and captions for WhatsApp and Instagram reels.