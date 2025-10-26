Happy Chhath Puja 2025 Kharna Wishes And Messages: Kharna is the second day of the four-day Chhath Puja festival. This year, Chhath Puja 2025 Kharna is celebrated on October 26. On this day, devotees observe a rigorous fast and prepare for the main Sun God offerings. Kharna symbolises purification, discipline and gratitude. The rituals are mainly observed by women, although men also participate. The rituals of Kharna include self-discipline, purification of body and soul and readiness to offer prayers to the Sun God. Devotees observe a fast from sunrise to sunset and break it in the evening after performing prayers and offering prasad, which usually includes kheer and roti. Kharna 2025 is the ideal time to share Happy Chhath Puja 2025 Kharna wishes, messages, WhatsApp and Facebook quotes to spread devotion, chastity and thankfulness with family and loved ones.