- By Bornika Das
- Sun, 26 Oct 2025 05:00 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Happy Chhath Puja 2025 Kharna Wishes And Messages: Kharna is the second day of the four-day Chhath Puja festival. This year, Chhath Puja 2025 Kharna is celebrated on October 26. On this day, devotees observe a rigorous fast and prepare for the main Sun God offerings. Kharna symbolises purification, discipline and gratitude. The rituals are mainly observed by women, although men also participate. The rituals of Kharna include self-discipline, purification of body and soul and readiness to offer prayers to the Sun God. Devotees observe a fast from sunrise to sunset and break it in the evening after performing prayers and offering prasad, which usually includes kheer and roti. Kharna 2025 is the ideal time to share Happy Chhath Puja 2025 Kharna wishes, messages, WhatsApp and Facebook quotes to spread devotion, chastity and thankfulness with family and loved ones.
Chhath Puja Kharna is celebrated to purify the body and mind. The prayers are offered for the health, prosperity and happiness of children and loved ones. Worshipping the Sun God reflects gratitude for life, energy, and the natural cycles of the universe. Exchanging heartfelt and warm Kharna wishes and messages helps strengthen the family and friendship bonds, especially during Chhath Puja. Brighten up the mood by sharing Kharna wishes, WhatsApp and Facebook status to represent the mood of Chhath Puja. This Karna 2025 of Chhath Puja, share the best Kharna wishes, quotes, messages and WhatsApp and Facebook status with family and friends.
Happy Chhath Puja 2025 Kharna Wishes And Messages For Family
- Wishing a happy Kharna to my family! May this Chhath Puja fill everyone's life with joy, good health, and prosperity.
- Celebrating Kharna with love and gratitude! May the festival bring our family closer together.
- Wishing happiness on this sacred day of Kharna for the well-being and prosperity of my family. Happy Chhath Puja!
- May the sacred blessings of Surya Dev and Chhath Mata shower our lives with happiness and love.
- Happy Kharna to my loved family! May the Sun God favour us with happiness and good luck always.
- Wishing all a joyous and peaceful Kharna. Celebrate with togetherness and devotion.
- May this Kharna bring our family close with love and unity and fill our hearts with devotion.
- Happy Chhath Kharna! May the Sun God bless us with good health, prosperity, and happiness.
- Warm wishes on Kharna! May our wishes be granted and our lives blessed.
- Wishing my dear family a prosperous and blessed Kharna. Let's enjoy this sacred day together.
Happy Chhath Puja 2025 Wishes And Messages (Image Credits: Canva)
Happy Chhath Puja 2025 Kharna Quotes For Instagram
- "Breaking the fast with devotion and gratitude - Happy Kharna on Chhath Puja 2025! #ChhathPuja #Kharna"
- "Fasting with love, breaking with joy - Happy Kharna to you and your near ones! #ChhathPuja2025"
- "As the sun sets, may your prayers rise higher—wishing you a peaceful and blessed Kharna. #ChhathFestival"
- "Kharna signals the beginning of divine favours. May this puja make your faith and family ties stronger. #ChhathWishes"
- "Light, love, and devotion in each bite - Happy Kharna on this sacred Chhath Puja! #BlessedMoments"
- "May the blessings of Surya Dev fill your life with light and happiness this Kharna. Happy Chhath Puja! #KharnaVrat"
- "Kharna is not just a ritual, it's a promise of hope and renewal. Wishing you a joyful and blessed Chhath Puja! #SunGodBlessings"
- "Mark the sacred moment of Kharna with hope, happiness, and the benevolence of the Sun God. #FestiveVibes"
- "May your Kharna be as pure as your heart and as bright as Surya's rays. Happy Chhath Puja 2025! #SpiritualJoy"
- "With faith in our hearts and prasad on the plate - celebrating Kharna with strength and blessings. #Chhath2025"
Chhath Puja 2025 Quotes, WhatsApp And Facebook Status (Image Credits: Canva)
Happy Chhath Puja 2025 Kharna WhatsApp And Facebook Status
- A very blessed Chhath Puja Kharna to you! May the Sun God favour you with good health, joy, and boundless prosperity. #ChhathPuja2025
- May the Sun's rays impart light to your life and success to your endeavours. Happy Kharna and Chhath Puja to everyone!
- On this holy Kharna day, let your vrat be fruitful and your spirit be filled with devotion. Happy Chhath Puja to you and your loved ones!
- Celebrate Kharna with genuine devotion and have the blessings of Chhathi Maiya fill your life with joy and prosperity! #HappyChhath
- As we celebrate Kharna today, let us pray for strength, good health, and happiness. Wishing you all a happy and blessed Chhath Puja!
- Fasting breaking in faith and gratitude - may this Kharna bring peace and blessings to your household. Happy Chhath Puja 2025!
- May your Kharna fast be fruitful and your prayer be granted in all respects. Happy Chhath Puja 2025 to you and your loved ones!
- Wish you a peaceful and prosperous Chhath Puja Kharna. May your family be showered with love and blessings!
- Welcome the spirit of Kharna with love, faith, and hope. Wish you a happy and fulfilling Chhath Puja 2025!
- Sun sets and devotion rises on Kharna day. May your life be filled with positivity and blessings! #ChhathVibes