Quick Makeup Fixes: After achieving a flawless makeup in the morning, oftentimes when the midday heat, humidity and body oils strike, the makeup tends to smudge and fade away, ultimately losing its glow. Touch-ups throughout the day may be frustrating, especially when you have a tight schedule. However, the secret to maintaining the look is not to repeat the entire process but to adopt some makeup hacks that do not waste time and product. There are several quick makeup fixes that will give you that glow and confidence back without starting the process all over again.

All skin types experience different problems during the day, including oily areas, dryness or spotty coverage. However, doing the makeup from the beginning is not always required. With some midday makeup rescue tricks, one can preserve their makeup, just like the morning-fresh finish. Here are six genius makeup hacks to prevent midday meltdown without starting over.

Easy And Quick Makeup Fixes To Prevent Midday Meltdown Blot First It’s normal to produce extra oil, especially around the T-zone area of the face. They will make the makeup look shiny, uneven and melted. Applying powder directly on the skin will make the makeup look more cakey and the foundation appear thick and uneven. Thus, it is important to blot first with a blotting paper or a clean tissue onto the oily areas. This will remove the shine and help the makeup to blend seamlessly.

Mist Instead of wiping the face or adding a layer of powder for a touch-up, use a hydrating mist. Choose a mist that contains ingredients like aloe, rose water or chamomile. This will not only hydrate the face but also provide a healthy glow. Spray them from a short distance and it will soften the dry patches and make the powder and cream blend together, without the complete redo.

Apply Powder When the skin gets too oily, many prefer to use compact or loose powder to balance the oiliness on the skin, but this will give a cakey look. Thus, instead of applying all over the face, focus only on the T-zone area, where oil tends to build up the most. This will help control the shine without dulling the natural glow of the face.

Makeup Hacks To Prevent Midday Meltdown (Image Credits: Canva) Concealer During the daytime, it seems to cover the underage, blemishes or small spots lightly, which might eventually fade away. Instead of redoing the entire makeup, a concealer touch-up can make a huge difference. Take a small amount of concealer on your ring finger and tap it gently over the areas that need coverage. Blend them softly and you’re good to go.

Smudged Liner The eyeliner can smudge and fade away, especially during the daytime, especially around the lower lash line or in the corner of the eyes. Instead of wiping them off, take a small brush or a cotton swab and gently smudge the existing liner. This will soften the harsh lines and create a smoky effect.

Lipstick Lipstick can fade, smudge or settle unevenly, especially after eating and drinking. Instead of a fresh layer on top, which can make it appear thicker. Start off by blotting off any remaining color with a tissue. Then apply a thin layer of lip balm to moisturize and smooth the lips. Finally, reapply your lipstick or gloss.

Midday makeup meltdowns don’t need to destroy your confidence level and glow. With these effective makeup hacks, you can easily revive your complexion in minutes without adding any more product.