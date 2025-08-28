Make-up is a core part of almost every woman's beauty kit, acting as a tool which provides a means to enhance appearance but also to boost confidence and self-esteem. Make-up can be a form of self-expression; however, it is disheartening when you find your makeup products like mascara, foundation or liquid lipstick are starting to dry out. As a result, their texture is altered and they become clumpy, thick and tossed out altogether. It feels wrong to toss out products you have paid money for. The good news is that with a few tips, it is still possible to redeem dried-out make-up products. Rather than throw them out, you could restore them for more use.

Hacks To Fix Dried Makeup Products Mascara Mascara is one of those products that really dries out quick. If your mascara is thick and clumpy nah don't throw it out! Simply add a few drops of eye drops or rose water, twirl the mascara wand around, then screw the lid tight. In minutes, it'll become smooth and usable again.

Liquid Foundation Your liquid foundation can get thick and clumpy if you haven't used it for a long while. Simply try adding a couple drops of moisturiser or aloe vera gel straight to the bottle and shake well! This simple trick will bring your liquid foundation back to life in all its creamy glory for a smooth, gorgeous finish.

Matte Lipstick Your favourite matte liquid lipstick may also dry out quickly but you don't have to throw it away. You can add a few drops of lip balm or coconut oil directly into the tube. Mix it well, and it will be creamy again, providing smooth application and some extra moisture for your lips.

Compact Powder When your compact powder, blush or eyeshadow gets smashed into a thousand pieces, don't toss it out. Simply crush the powder completely, add a few drops of rubbing alcohol and press it back into the case. When it's dry, the product will look and work nearly as good as new. It's an easy little trick to save your favourite makeup.

Ways to fix dried makeup products at home (Image Credits: Canva) Eyeliner If your gel eyeliner is drying out and getting hard, then add a drop of glycerine or a few sprays of makeup setting spray. Mix it thoroughly with a clean brush and you are back to perfectly smooth creamy eyeliner again.