ASEAN Summit 2025: The 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit kicks off today, October 26, in Malaysia, chaired by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. The three-day event will bring together regional and global leaders for high-level discussions under the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability.” With trade tensions, rare earth minerals, and regional security on the agenda, this summit is expected to be one of the most closely watched in recent years.

Who Will Attend The Summit? ASEAN members attending include Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chính, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, and Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta.

From global partners, including US President Donald Trump, who will also participate in the ASEAN leaders’ dinner and oversee discussions on trade, rare earths, and regional security. Chinese President Xi Jinping will not attend in person; Premier Li Qiang is representing China in Kuala Lumpur. Other world leaders include Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. PM Modi will be joining the event virtually.

ALSO READ: Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif Issues Ultimatum To Afghanistan, Warns Of ‘Open War’ If Istanbul Peace Talks Collapse Key Discussions: Trade, Rare Earths And Regional Security Dozens of world leaders are expected to discuss pressing issues, including US tariffs and access to rare earth minerals essential for high-tech manufacturing. Trump’s agenda also includes monitoring and supporting peace efforts in Southeast Asia.

A highlight of the summit is the signing of the ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia. Border tensions in July led to a deadly five-day conflict, displacing around 300,000 people and killing dozens. Malaysia brokered an initial ceasefire on July 28, with Trump playing a decisive role in urging both sides toward reconciliation. Thai Defence Minister Natthaphon Narkphanit said meaningful progress has been made, including the removal of mines and heavy artillery along the border. The final deal is signed in the presence of Trump.

⚡️🇹🇭🇰🇭 Thailand & Cambodia sign the 2025 Kuala Lumpur Accords: permanent ceasefire; hotline & joint commission to prevent incidents; phased pullback from flashpoints; release of 18 Cambodian POWs; reopen crossings & trade; ASEAN observers (incl. Malaysia) to monitor. pic.twitter.com/gT10yTWeAM — Gen. Quacker 🦆 | الجنرال كواكر (@theantypot68475) October 26, 2025 US-China Trade Talks And Tariffs In Focus Trump is accompanied by senior officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Bessent and Greer are scheduled to meet with Chinese officials in Malaysia to address trade issues ahead of Trump’s anticipated meeting with Xi Jinping. China recently expanded export curbs on rare earth minerals, heightening the stakes for the discussions. Trump has indicated that the talks could lead to agreements ranging from renewed soybean purchases by China to possible limits on nuclear weapons. Additionally, he may hold a bilateral meeting with Brazil’s President Lula to address US tariffs on Brazilian goods.