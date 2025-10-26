Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Case: In a latest update in the Maharashtra doctor rape and suicide case, the key accused, Police Sub-Inspector Gopal Badane, has been arrested by Satara police. Hours after another accused and the victim's landlord, Prashant Bankar, was arrested, police managed to catch Badane, who allegedly raped and harassed the doctor for the last five months.

A doctor, who was in her late 20s, died by suicide on Thursday night in a hotel room after continuous mental and sexual harassment, pressure to falsify medical reports. The victim wrote the names of the accused on her palm before killing herself.

Before the team of Satara police arrested the key accused, Sub-Inspector Gopal Badane, another accused and the landlord of the deceased, Prashant Bankar, was also held from Pune on Saturday morning. Co-Accused Bankar Produced Before Court The victim was allegedly in a relationship with her landlord, who persistently harassed her mentally. Bankar has been booked under the abetment of suicide charge and produced before a Satara district court, which sent him to police custody for four days.

The doctor, from Bheed in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra, was posted in the Phaltan sub-district hospital and had already completed 23 months of duty out of 2 years and was just a month away from completing her bond period - requiring service in a rural area - after which she intended to pursue a post-graduate degree.

Victim Chatted With Bankar Before Killing Self The doctor, who left the names of the accused on her palm before killing herself, had allegedly called him over the phone and chatted with Prashant Bankar. Sub-Inspector Badane was relieved from duty following his implication in the investigation. On Friday night, the doctor was laid to rest in her hometown in Wadwani tehsil, Beed. Her family is demanding the death penalty for the accused in the case. Victim's Family Testifies To Accusations The doctor's cousin has also made similar allegations as the doctor that she was forced to produce fake health certificates for the accused in criminal cases. "She had raised complaints on two to three occasions. Despite writing a letter to the Superintendent of Police (SP) and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), no action was taken," doctor's cousin was quoted as saying by NDTV. "In the letter, she asked that if anything happened to her, who would be responsible for it? She also flagged the lack of security at the premises, but nothing happened. She also called the DSP, who said he would call her back, but no one took any action," the report added, quoting him as saying.

The deceased doctor's aunt said she had spoken to them several times about the pressure she was undergoing at her workplace. "She was bright and ambitious. We raised her since childhood and supported her education. She was under pressure at work, and that is why she took this extreme step. The culprits must be punished," one of the aunts said.