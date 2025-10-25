A group of people allegedly threatened to kill a judge besides damaging property and pelting stones at his residence in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The incident took place around 12.30 am at Bhalumada, about 35 kilometres from the district headquarters, Superintendent of Police Moti-ur Rehman told PTI.

He said Judicial Magistrate First Class Amandeep Singh Chawda filed a complaint at the Bhalumada police station stating that he and his family were asleep at his official residence when a group of persons hurled abuses and threatened to kill him.