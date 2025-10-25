Madhya Pradesh Viral Video: A viral video from Nainpur in Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh showing schoolgirls in uniform purchasing alcohol from a government-run liquor shop has triggered widespread outrage. The incident has raised serious questions about the functioning of the state’s excise system and the enforcement of laws restricting liquor sales to minors.

The CCTV footage, now circulating widely on social media, shows a group of uniformed girls, with their heads covered with scarves, entering a liquor shop and buying bottles of alcohol before calmly walking out. The shopkeeper, in a clear violation of the law, completed the sale without hesitation.

As the video went viral online, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ashutosh Thakur, accompanied by the Tehsildar and police personnel, visited the liquor shop to conduct an immediate inspection. Officials reviewed the CCTV footage in detail to verify the sequence of events.

Preliminary findings confirmed that the shop sold alcohol to minors, violating the General Licence Conditions (GLC) and constituting a punishable offence under state liquor laws. Following this, SDM Thakur directed the Excise Department to carry out a comprehensive inquiry and submit an action report without delay.

Authorities have detained the shop owner for questioning. Investigators are also trying to determine whether the girls purchased the liquor on their own or at someone’s behest. The NDTV report cited District Excise Officer Ramji Pandey as stating that“The investigation has found the matter to be true. A report will be sent to the Collector soon. The shop’s licence will be cancelled and a fine will be imposed. The employee who sold liquor to minors will be dismissed. Selling alcohol to minors is a serious breach of licence conditions.”

The video has led to public anger across Mandla, with residents demanding strict action against both the shop owner and local officials. Many have questioned how such an incident occurred at a government-operated outlet. Political Reaction Former MLA and Congress leader Dr. Ashok Marskole criticised the ruling BJP, saying, "When Jitu Patwari cited a government report on rising alcoholism in Madhya Pradesh, BJP leaders protested. Now, when schoolgirls are buying liquor in Nainpur, where are those leaders who claimed to protect women's honour?"