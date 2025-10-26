Bigg Boss 19 Double Eviction Week 9: Bigg Boss 19 has been unfolding some interesting and unexpected twists, with a new captaincy task and a much-awaited elimination segment. This week's elimination has been creating a lot of buzz for significant reasons, especially for the double eviction. Following last week's no-eviction, the latest Weekand Ka Vaar episode saw host Salman Khan introduce yet another twist. Zeishan Quadri was the most recent contestant to be evicted from the show. Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama have become the latest contestants to be eliminated in Week 9 of Bigg Boss 19 double eviction. The two were close friends, and their growing closeness became the talk of the town, though it was short-lived.

Bigg Boss 19 Week 9 Nominated Contestants List Bigg Boss introduced a new nomination task, Kismat Ka Faisla, where the fate of contestants was locked inside a locker. As a result, Gaurav Khanna, Baseer Ali, Pranit More, and Nehal Chudasama were nominated and faced the possible heat of elimination.

Bigg Boss 19 Double Eviction Week 9 Salman once again escalated the tension among the four nominated contestants and the other housemates with the elimination segment before announcing the name. He introduced the Venting machine task, which revealed the eliminated contestants. As a result, Baseer and Nehal were eliminated. Farhana was seen getting emotional over Nehal's eviction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality) This is not the first time Nehal has faced eviction from the show, but this time, she was ultimately sent home. Earlier, she had been sent to a secret room from where she observed the housemates' gameplay 24/7 for several days before re-entering the house and creating intense drama. BB19: Mridul Tiwari Becomes New Captain Of BB House The captaincy task was conducted in the assembly room. Praint and Mridu received the most votes, but eventually, the housemates chose Mridul as their new BB19 captain. Since he took over the role, a new face was seen in the cooking duties. After weeks of avoiding kitchen duties, Gaurav Khanna finally agreed and stepped into cooking duties.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, aired on JioHotstar, Salman gave contestants a reality check on their performance throughout the week. He also addressed the surprising alliances and shocking fallouts. He sided with Tanya Mittal and slammed Neelam Giri for creating chaos over her bond by involving other housemates in it. He also called out Mridul for adding fuel to the fire.

Salman Khan questioned Mridul about Tanya, explaining his gameplay in the show. He then shifted the topic to Mridul's captaincy and called out housemates for making him a captain. Salman remarked that there were more deserving contestants in the house. He even questioned Shehbaz Badesha over his decision to choose a captain based on his convenience and group.

Salman also confronted Nehal and Baseer for questioning Tanya over her bond with Farhana.

The episode also featured Salman warning Farhana not to cross the line while provoking others and reminding her of the consequences. View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality) The second WKV episode, aired on October 26, featured special guest Mika Singh, who performed his energetic song Mafia and interacted with BB19 contestants. Salman was also joined by his co-star Sonakshi Sinha, who arrived to promote her upcoming film Jatadhara.