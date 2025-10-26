Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Badesha, brother of Bigg Boss 13 fame and actress Shehnaaz Gill, entered the Bigg Boss 19 house as a wildcard in the third week. Since then, he has managed to stay safe from nominations. Following the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Shehbaz was seen talking about having the support of Bigg Boss 13 winner and late actor Sidharth Shukla’s fans. The video went viral, leaving fans furious. They called out his overconfidence and urged him to stop using Sidharth's name and play his own game.

BB 19: Shehbaz Claims Sidharth Shukla’s Fans Support Him During Weekend Ka Vaar, Gaurav Khanna discussed Shehbaz's gameplay with host Salman Khan. He said he has been playing a good game and has managed to avoid being nominated even once since entering the BB19 house.

Following this, Shehbaz was seen talking to Amaal, saying, "Main bhi ek baar nominations mein aakar dekhna chahta hoon, kya hota hai mere saath. Hain, baithe hain fir Sidharth Shukla ke fans bhi mere saath. Jo winner hai na iss show ka, uski fan following bethi hai mere saath." His statement quickly went viral and didn't sit well with fans, who slammed him for using the late actor's name to gain votes.

Fans React To Shehbaz's Remark About Sidharth's Fans One user wrote, "Overconfident shabaazzz please stop this... It will never happen... Favoritism haiii....." Another user commented, "When joker says i am legend." Another comment read, "OMFG! The clown Shehbaaz Badesha thinks #SidharthShukla ke fans uske saath baithe hain. How freaking delusional are you, you little termite? Sid was a rockstar. His fans are certainly not standing with your lame a$$. STFU already! Stop using his name! #WeekendKaVaar #BB19."

Another user posted, "I’m a #SidharthShukla fan …but sorry, not voting for Bully guy Shehbaz. Respect the legacy, don’t use the name. Shehbaz shouldn’t take SidHearts for granted… & use us for his self Promotion… Sid is emotion , not marketing Tool.. #BiggBoss19."

Another user wrote, "Many of us loved #SidharthShukla not from BiggBoss but from Balika Vadhu Era!! How can #ShehbazBadesha claim that fans of Sid will vote for him?? Haadh hain!!! I am surprised he can even use Sid'd name like this!!! #BiggBoss19."