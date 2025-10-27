Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Elimination Week 12: The week 12 wrapped with a new elimination and some unexpected twists and turns. The latest weekend episode featured the first finalist to win the Ticket to Finale, allowing one contestant to secure direct entry into the top five. This has intensified competition among the contestants. The Mohanlal-hosted show witnessed the most recent eviction of Lakshmi; now, another name of the eliminated contestant is here. Aryan Kathuria has been evicted from the BBM7 house. He was the current captain of the show alongside two other captains, Nevin and Akbar Khan. The trio was also nominated for the week along with other housemates, but despite rumours surrounding Nevin's eviction, Aryan was ultimately shown the door.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Week 12 Nominated Contestants In Week 12, seven contestants were nominated for elimination, including Akbar, Aneesh, Sabuman, Noora, Nevin, Aryan and Anumol. The recent nomination task added fuel to the ongoing tension among housemates. Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Who Got Eliminated In Week 12? After an intense elimination process, host Mohanlal announced the eviction of Aryan Kathuria following a tough competition from fellow contestants in the voting. With suspense, Nevin was declared safe, and in a shocking twist, Aryan was eliminated. This left both housemates and viewers stunned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asianet (@asianet) So far, the list of eliminated contestants inlcude Ranjeet, Bincy, Sariga PG, Sarika KB, Renu, Sarath, Shaitya, Mastani, Rena Fathima, Jishin Mohan, Binny Sebastian, and Lakshmi. Joining them is Aryan as the latest contestant to be evicted. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Week 7 Elimination: Ramya Moksha Gets Evicted From Nagarjuna Akkineni's Show; Sanjana Dodges Eviction

BBM7: Noora Becomes First Finalist To Win Ticket to Finale Bigg Boss Malayalam season 7 introduced a road to finale twist, featuring tasks designed to push contestants to their limits to win Ticket to Finale. Mohanlal announced Noora as the first finalist to win Ticket to Finale. He also praised her sportswoman's spirit and physical endurance. Noora’s stellar performances in the endurance-and skill-based tasks earned her widespread appreciation from both her housemates and the host.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 Double Eviction Week 9: Baseer Ali And Nehal Chudasama Eliminated From Salman Khan's Show; Farhana Gets Emotional Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Weekend Episode Updates Host Mohanlal slammed Nevin for his behaviour towards Anumol and Shanavas. The twelfth week was dominated by controversies surrounding Nevin and other housemates. Once considered the most entertaining contestant, Nevin's image took a hit after a series of controversial incidents. The most recent one was his aggressive behaviour towards Shanavas and pouring water on Anumol's bed. His action drew widespread criticism, and many viewers demanded his eviction from the show.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 has been streaming 24/7 on Jiohostar since its debut.