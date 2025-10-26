Actress Sandhya Mridul, who has worked in several television shows and films over the years, recently exposed the dark side of the showbiz. She has appeared in movies such as Saathiya, Page 3, Ragini MMS 2, and others. She recently shared a video that has gone viral. She expressed her disappointment over not getting work due to fewer social media followers. Sandhya captained the post, "Acting skill se kya hoga? Jao followers lao," which caught everyone's attention.

Sandhya On Losing Work Due To Low Followers Sandhya Mridul took to Instagram and shared a video expressing her frustration and slamming the casting trend over followers count. In the clip, she was heard saying, "There’s a new situation that if you don’t have followers, you would not get work. But if you don’t give me work, how will I get famous? If I were not famous, how would I get followers? If I did not have followers, how would I get famous, and then how would I get work? You are understanding, right?"

She further revealed that her manager told her that she lost roles because she looks ‘rich’. The actress added, “On top of that, my manager told me the work I did, I lost that because one, I don’t have followers and second, my look is rich. But it is only my looks that are rich, not me. Because if you don’t give me work, I will not have followers. When I will not have followers, then I will not be famous. If I will not be famous, then I will not have work, and will not have money, so only my look will be rich, I would not be. Kindly help.'

Her video quickly went viral, and both fans and industry members reacted to this situation. Adaa Khan wrote, "Yes this is a Sad reality !!! No one cares about talent now. Absolutely love you and your craft." Karanv Grover reacted, saying, "Followed u." One user wrote, "This is insane ! You are such a fabulous and diversified actor! I remember that u had also hosted the Filmfare awards." Another user commented, "Followed you mam, doing my bit." ALSO READ: 'Look I'm So Healthy': JD Majethia Reveals Satish Shah’s Final Conversation With Ratna Pathak Two Hours Before His Demise Sandhya Mridul is known for her roles in TV shows like Swabhimaan, Banegi Apni Baat, Koshish and Hu Ba Hu. She gained widespread recognition with her breakthrough role in Saathiya in 2002.