Veteran actor Satish Shah, known for his performances in several films and sitcoms like Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, passed away at the age of 74 on October 25. He died around 2:30 PM due to kidney failure. Just two hours before his death, he had a final conversation with his Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai co-star Ratna Pathak. When the news of his passing broke, it left the entire industry in shock. The show’s producer, JD Majethia, revealed that Satish had spoken to writer Aatish Kapadia earlier that morning around 11 am and later to his on-screen wife. The late actor had cheerfully told everyone, "Look, I'm so healthy."

Satish Shah’s Final Conversation With Ratna Pathak Satish Shah played the role of Indravadan Sarabhai in the iconic show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, while Ratna Pathak Shah played his on-screen wife, Maya Sarabhai. In an interview with PTI, producer JD Majethia recalled the actor's final conversation with his close friends just before his death. He said, "I couldn’t believe it because he had a chat with Aatish Kapadia at 11 am. He had a chat with Ratna ji at 12:57 pm. And after two hours, we got to know he is no more. The day before yesterday, we were supposed to meet. I was right below his house, but he said he was too tired to meet. I’m about to retire. I told him my family also wanted to meet him. Bohot pyaar karte the betiyon se, very close to my wife."

Remebering how Satish had told him they would meet later, a moment that will never come now, Majethia added, "He spoke to everyone on the phone. He said, ‘Look how I’m sounding, I’m so healthy.’ He told me, ‘Aav ne pachi madiye, that ‘pachi’ will never come now. (He told me we shall meet later, but that later will never come now).