Rashmika Mandanna is currently basking in the success of Thamma, and she is gearing up for the release of her much-anticipated romantic drama, The Girlfriend. Directed by Rahul Ravindran, the film also stars Dheekshith Shetty in the lead role and is slated to hit theatres on November 7. Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer, which has already created a buzz among fans, offering a glimpse of what's in store for them. During the trailer event, the film’s producer, Sreenivasa Kumar (SKN), praised Rashmika’s dedication towards her craft. He called Rashmika the "only actress in India" who does not impose work-hour restrictions. This statement comes amid the ongoing debate surrounding Deepika Padukone's reported demand over her eight-hour work shift.

Speaking at The Girlfriend trailer launch event, SKN lauded Rashmika for her professionalism and work ethic. He was heard saying, “Rashmika never imposed any restrictions on us regarding the shooting schedule. She is the only actress in India who does not impose work-hour restrictions. She was always available whenever needed and worked beyond the stipulated hours without any complaints."

He further added, "Her trust in the team and her selfless attitude spoke volumes about her character. She believed in The Girlfriend wholeheartedly and supported us throughout. For her, acting isn’t just a job — it’s love." ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19's Abhishek Bajaj Stressed Over Salman Khan's 'Ex-Wife' Remark; Ashnoor Comforts Him: 'Woh Yahan Toh Nahi Aayegi?' With his statement, SKN seemed to take a dig at Deepika Padukone over her eight-hour work demand, which has sparked a debate in the industry. He said, as quoted by TOI, "At a time when there are debates happening about how many hours one should work, Rashmika proves that she can work without any limits or restrictions. For her, work is not measured in hours, she treats her work with love."

About The Girlfriend Movie Directed by Rahul Ravindran, The Girlfriend explores a gripping journey of love, emotions and self-discovery. Besides Rashmika and Dheekshith Shetty, the film stars Anu Emmanuel, Rao Ramesh and Rohin in pivotal roles. The film centres around a fairytale love story that turns into a toxic relationship. The Girlfriend is produced by Vidya Koppineedi and Dheeraj Mogilineni under the banner of Geetha Arts and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment. The musical score is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, adding charm to the film's intense love story narrative.