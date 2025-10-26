Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar has left everyone intrigued with Salman Khan giving reality checks to housemates about their behaviour during the week. From Neelam, Farhana, Mridul and others, he schooled the contestants for their recent actions, causing intense chaos inside the house. He also called out Malti Chahar for discussing outside matters, where she hinted that another wild card is about to enter. During the episode, Salman made comments referencing wives and ex-wives, which left Abhishek Bajaj seemingly stressed, hinting that his ex-wife, Akanksha Jindal, had been speaking about him in interviews. This left both him and the viewers wondering if she is entering the BB19 house. During this, his close friend inside the house Ashnoor, comforted him and asked him to relax.

Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Stressed Over Salman Khan's 'Ex-Wife' Remark During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, aired on October 25, Salman Khan was seen slamming Malti once again for her revelations about the outside world. The host said, "Another wildcard is about to enter. Whoever comes in, whether male or female, will bring a lot of drama with them."

He further stated, "When Malti shares information from outside, with a disclaimer, you all show great interest and discuss it eagerly. But don’t forget that social media can be ruthless. Because of this show, all of you come under intense scrutiny. Everyone watching is observing who this person is, who their girlfriend is."

Then, Salman made a cryptic remark, saying, "There are wives, and there are ex-wives too. So when you reach a certain level of fame and they don’t, then in order to come back into the limelight, they will either praise you or open up dangerous boxes of dark secrets, which are now being opened." Pointing at Abhishek, he added, "Right, Abhishek? Everyone’s past, good and bad, eventually comes out. So all of you should remember, just as you are interested in Tanya’s information, others are equally interested in hearing yours."

After the episode, Salma's remark seemed to stick with Abhishek, who was seen discussing with Ashnoor. The TV actress asked him whether he has a PR team outside. To this, he responded, 'Yes'. Relaxing him, Ashnoor further added, "Bas phir, kya stress hai. Aapki PR team hai bahar, your family is outside. Relax."

Abhishek’s ex-wife, Akanksha Jindal, has been making shocking revelations. In a recent interview with Vicky Lalwani, she alleged that he cheated on her and was involved with several women. Following allegations from his ex-wife, Abhishek Bajaj’s team released a statement on his behalf, where he called her a ‘fame digger’, claiming that she is trying to tarnish his image and reputation for a moment of fame.

Abhishek Bajaj is currently grabbing attention for his gameplay inside the Bigg Boss 19 house.