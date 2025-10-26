Satish Shah Death : Salman Khan has mourned the demise of veteran actor Satish Shah. The two had worked together in films like Judwaa, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and others. Satish passed away at the age of 74 due to kidney failure on October 25. Condolences and tributes have been pouring in even since the news of his passing broke. His demise has left the entire nation mourning. Joining in, Salman paid an emotional tribute and revealed that he had known the late actor since he was 15.

Taking to X, Salman Khan shared a still from the Judwaa movie featuring himself and Satish Shah. Along the post, he wrote, “Known u since I was 15… life lived kingsize.. May your soul rest in peace. Will miss u Satish Ji…"

Salman Khan’s tribute reflected nostalgia and the deep bond he shared with Satish Shah over decades in the industry.

Known u since I was 15… life lived kingsize.. May your soul rest in peace. Will miss u Satish Ji… pic.twitter.com/HvUNyy7BbU — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 26, 2025

Satish Shah Legacy

Satish Shah, popularly known for his comic timing and remarkable performances in television sitcoms and blockbuster films. Since his debut in Arvind Desai Ki Ajeeb Dastaan in 1978, he had carved his niche in the industry. His notable works include Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Main Hoon Na, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Fanaa, among many others. Sat8ish Shah was battling from kidney-related issues and breathed his last at his residence. His passing has been a huge loss for the entertainment industry. The celebrities across the TV and film industry, including Kajol, Sunny Deol, Karan Johar, R Madhavan and many others, have paid tribute to the late actor in their own ways on social media.