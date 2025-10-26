Abhinav Kashyap asserted that he was not paid as agreed upon and that he was not allowed creative freedom while working on Dabangg. Additionally, he made disparaging and needless personal statements against Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora. Salman Khan and his siblings have remained silent, but a number of movie industry insiders have stepped up to support the actor. Celebrity photographer Varinder Chawla questioned the timing of Abhinav's outburst and described his remarks as 'completely disgusting.'

Ektaa Kapoor has also defended Salman Khan after Bollywood photographer Varinder Chawla voiced his severe disapproval of filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap's latest accusations against the actor. The well-known paparazzo attacked the filmmaker in a social media post for what he believed was meant to garner publicity. In the post, he questioned why the Dabangg director remained silent for over ten years, pointing out that the film was released in 2010.

Ektaa Kapoor reposted Varinder Chawla's post on her Instagram stories as a gesture of solidarity for Salman Khan. The text on the post read, "Recently, I came across a podcast where Abhinav was bashing Salman, seemingly just to grab attention and create controversy. As someone who's been a part of the industry for so long, I found this completely disgusting. If there were genuine issues, why wait so long to speak up? This kind of behaviour feels opportunistic and completely unfair, using someone else's reputation for personal gain (sic)."

His criticism of Abhinav Kashyap's remarks is strengthened by Ektaa Kapoor's endorsement, which shows her support for the actor in the midst of the continuing dispute.

For more context, Abhinav Kashyap's comments have rekindled conversations about his tense ties in Bollywood after his public spat with Salman Khan and the Dabangg franchise. Many have been split by his uncensored remarks; some consider them as bold industry truths, while others see them as just another development in the filmmaker's long-running conflict with big actors.