Stand-up comedian Samay Raina is celebrating his birthday today, and took this opportunity to address the controversy surrounding jokes made on his show India’s Got Latent. He recently made headlines for certain remarks during the show, which sparked backlash and brought him into the limelight. Samay has received harsh criticism for his dark comedy, especially about people with disabilities. Samay posted a public apology on social media and expressed his regret for the pain caused due to the show.

Samay Raina Apologises To People With Disabilities Taking to Instagram Story, Samay wrote, "Today is my birthday and instead of celebrating just myself, I want to use this day—the most special day of the year for me—to apologise to the people with disabilities."

Apolosing, further he added, "We, Samay Raina, Vipul Goyal, Sonali Thakkar, Nishant Tanwar, Balraj Ghai, deeply regret the pain caused due to our show. Going forward, we will be more mindful and do our best to spread awareness about the challenges faced by the community. Your strength inspires us to grow. With respect and gratitude, Samay, Vipul Goyal, Balraj Ghai, Sonali Thakkar, Nishant Tanwar."

During one of the show's episodes, which became the most controversial remark, Samay and other panel members joked and referred to a charity drive for a baby who needed an injection priced at Rs 16 crore for a rare disease, Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). Following this, he not only faced social media backlash but also was criticised by the Supreme Court, along with five social media influencers, including Ranveer Allahbadia. The SC called for formal apologies. The judges told comedians, "Apology you tendered before the court, give the same before your social media too."

In August, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi heard a petition filed by SMA Cure Foundation criticising jokes made by Samay Raina, Vipun Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar and Nishant Jagdish Tanwar. The SC also reportedly asked the Centre to frame guidelines to curb offensive content targeting people with disabilities, women, children, and senior citizens.