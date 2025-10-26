- By Tanya Garg
- Sun, 26 Oct 2025 01:55 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Satish Shah Last Rites: Satish Shah passed away from kidney failure in Mumbai on Saturday, and his final rites were performed on Sunday morning. His age was 74. His family and close friends, as well as a number of well-known figures from the movie and television industries, including his co-stars from Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, attended the late actor's funeral. Rupali Ganguly, Jackie Shroff, David Dhawan, Naseeruddin Shah, Neil Nitin Mukesh and many others gathered at his Bandra home on Sunday.
Rupali Ganguly broke down in her car as she drove to the funeral, according to a paparazzo video. She portrayed Satish's character's daughter-in-law, Monisha, in Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai.
Jackie Shroff, Kunal Kohli, David Dhawan, Naseeruddin Shah, Johnny Lever, Aanjjan Srivastav, and Ashoke Pandit were among those who came to express their condolences.
Satish Shah's funny portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai from the popular sitcom Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai was the one role that made him famous. Over time, viewers frequently praised the show before its time, making it a cult classic. The cast of the iconic show remained friends even after the show ended, and their relationship went beyond their work relationship.
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast, including Rajesh Kumar, Sumeet Raghvan, Deven Bhojani, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rupali Ganguly, and Jamnadas Majethia, marked their presence to pay final respect to Satish Shah.
Satish Shah's Illustrious Career
In the 1980s, Satish Shah's varied performances in the sitcom Ye Jo Hai Zindagi earned him the moniker Comedy King. He maintained his run in the 1990s and 2000s by starring in series like Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, Ghar Jamai, and Filmi Chakkar.
Satish Shah gained recognition in 1981 with Kundan Shah's Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, following his career in movies in 1976 while attending the FTII. He later starred in Main Hoon Na, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Fanaa, and Hum Aapke Hain Koun, among other Bollywood blockbusters.
May his soul rest in peace!