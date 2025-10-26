Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection: Released in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English on October 2, Kantara: Chapter 1 is one of Hombale Films' most ambitious projects. With its promise of a profoundly immersive experience that honours folklore, faith, and cinematic brilliance, the Kannada mythological film keeps pushing the limits of Indian cinema. After 24 days in theatres, the Rishab Shetty-starring Kannada movie brought in a total of almost Rs 579.2 crore in India.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is the most successful movie of the year, hitting milestone after milestone with steady box office growth. The movie made Rs 4.25 crore in Hindi even on its fourth Saturday, bringing its total to Rs 201.37 crore. Kantara: Chapter 1 is still the fan favourite and the largest winner of the holiday season, even though there were a number of new releases during Diwali.

Kantara: Chapter 1 made an incredible Rs 61.85 crore on its first day of release in all languages. The legendary epic maintained viewer attention during regular weekend recoveries, even though it saw a drop over the ensuing weekdays.

Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 serves as a precursor to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara and is set in the Kadamba dynasty. The story investigates the beginnings of the traditions and religious disputes that influenced the setting of the previous movie. It centres on Berme (Rishab Shetty), a young man growing up next to a sacred forest whose life is entwined with the long-standing customs and conflicts over faith and land in the hamlet.