Satish Shah Death: Legendary actor Satish Shah, widely known for his work in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, passed away at the age of 74 on October 25. The actor took his last breath at his residence after battling from kidney-related issues. The last rites to take place at Pawan Hans cremation ground, SV Road, Vile Parle (West), Mumbai, at 12 pm. His sudden demise has been a huge loss for the entertainment industry. Bollywood celebrities mourned the death of the legendary actor on their social media handles.

Kajol wrote, “Gone to soon, but your laughter will echo forever, rest in peace Satish Ji.”

R Madhavan wrote on Instagram, "The heavens will be a merrier and a happier place now .Satish Ji we make the Gods laugh out loud as they admire their own creation. Thank you for being such a solid wind beneath my wings early on in my career… for constantly believing in me and egging me on. You will be missed you so very much Satish Ji.. A void that can never be filled… Rest in Eternal Peace sir as we grapple on how to carry on without you. OM Shanthi.”

Aamir Khan's home banner, Aamir Khan Productions, penned on their Instagram handle, “You'll be always remembered with a smile. Rest in peace, Satish Ji. Team AKP.” 
Aamir Khan's production banner mourns the death of Satish Shah (Image: Instagram/aamirkhanproductions)

Vivek Oberoi tweeted, “They say, often clichédly, that someone could light up every room just by being in it. But Satish Shah sir truly was that person. He was a father to me on screen during my very first film, Saathiya, always patient, protective and ready with a joke to ease my nerves. He made Indravadan Sarabhai a character the entire country loved and those who knew him will remember him for his kindness and grace. Godspeed, sir. You will be deeply missed, and forever loved. Om Shanti!”

Sunny Deol wrote, "Very sad to hear about Satish Shah we have done few films together, he was a fine actor and beautiful human being. My deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti."

Sunny Deol mourns the death of Satish Shah (Image: Instagram/iamsunnydeol)

Farah Khanexpressed her grief saying, "Rest in peace dearest Satish, You were a joy to know n work with. Will miss u sending me memes and jokes everyday."

Farah Khan mourns the death of Satish Shah (Image: Instagram/farahkhankunder)

Amrita Rao said, "Satish sir shall be missed. Ishq Vishk, Main Hoo Na.. was so much fun with him. Always brought a smile to our faces on screen & off screen. His humour & vibrancy shall live forever in my memory. God bless you Satish ji."

Amrita Rao mourns the death of Satish Shah (Image: Instagram/amrita_rao_insta)

Karan Johar uploaded a picture of Satish Shah on his Instagram Stories with the text, "Satish Shah (1951-2025)."

Karan Johar mourns the death of Satish Shah (Image: Instagram/karanjohar)

Just hours after his demise, Mumbai’s PD Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre issued an official statement that stated, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Mr. Satish Shah. Earlier today, the hospital received an emergency call regarding Mr. Shah’s health. An ambulance with a medical team was immediately sent to his residence, where he was found to be unresponsive. CPR was started in the ambulance itself and continued on arrival at P.D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre. Despite the best efforts of our medical team, Mr. Shah could not be revived. Mr. Shah was a beloved artist whose remarkable contribution to Indian cinema and television will always be remembered.”

