- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Sat, 25 Oct 2025 08:28 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Satish Shah Death: Legendary actor Satish Shah, widely known for his work in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, passed away at the age of 74 on October 25. The actor took his last breath at his residence after battling from kidney-related issues. The last rites to take place at Pawan Hans cremation ground, SV Road, Vile Parle (West), Mumbai, at 12 pm. His sudden demise has been a huge loss for the entertainment industry. Bollywood celebrities mourned the death of the legendary actor on their social media handles.
Kajol wrote, “Gone to soon, but your laughter will echo forever, rest in peace Satish Ji.”
R Madhavan wrote on Instagram, "The heavens will be a merrier and a happier place now .Satish Ji we make the Gods laugh out loud as they admire their own creation. Thank you for being such a solid wind beneath my wings early on in my career… for constantly believing in me and egging me on. You will be missed you so very much Satish Ji.. A void that can never be filled… Rest in Eternal Peace sir as we grapple on how to carry on without you. OM Shanthi.”
Aamir Khan's home banner, Aamir Khan Productions, penned on their Instagram handle, “You'll be always remembered with a smile. Rest in peace, Satish Ji. Team AKP.”
Vivek Oberoi tweeted, “They say, often clichédly, that someone could light up every room just by being in it. But Satish Shah sir truly was that person. He was a father to me on screen during my very first film, Saathiya, always patient, protective and ready with a joke to ease my nerves. He made Indravadan Sarabhai a character the entire country loved and those who knew him will remember him for his kindness and grace. Godspeed, sir. You will be deeply missed, and forever loved. Om Shanti!”
Sunny Deol wrote, "Very sad to hear about Satish Shah we have done few films together, he was a fine actor and beautiful human being. My deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti."
Farah Khanexpressed her grief saying, "Rest in peace dearest Satish, You were a joy to know n work with. Will miss u sending me memes and jokes everyday."
Amrita Rao said, "Satish sir shall be missed. Ishq Vishk, Main Hoo Na.. was so much fun with him. Always brought a smile to our faces on screen & off screen. His humour & vibrancy shall live forever in my memory. God bless you Satish ji."