Satish Shah Death : Legendary actor Satish Shah, widely known for his work in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, passed away at the age of 74 on October 25. The actor took his last breath at his residence after battling from kidney-related issues. The last rites to take place at Pawan Hans cremation ground, SV Road, Vile Parle (West), Mumbai, at 12 pm. His sudden demise has been a huge loss for the entertainment industry. Bollywood celebrities mourned the death of the legendary actor on their social media handles.

Kajol wrote, “Gone to soon, but your laughter will echo forever, rest in peace Satish Ji.”

Gone to soon, but your laughter will echo forever, rest in peace Satish Ji pic.twitter.com/HOST7mMsmp — Kajol (@itsKajolD) October 25, 2025

R Madhavan wrote on Instagram, "The heavens will be a merrier and a happier place now .Satish Ji we make the Gods laugh out loud as they admire their own creation. Thank you for being such a solid wind beneath my wings early on in my career… for constantly believing in me and egging me on. You will be missed you so very much Satish Ji.. A void that can never be filled… Rest in Eternal Peace sir as we grapple on how to carry on without you. OM Shanthi.”

Also read: Satish Shah Remembered Shammi Kapoor In His Last Post A Day Before His Demise: ‘You’re Always Around Me…’