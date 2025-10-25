Also read: YouTuber Bhuvan Bam Talks About Lip Surgery Due To Boil Inside The Mouth; Says,'It Wasn't Going Away...'

Earlier, Karan Johar accidentally revealed that Bhuvan Bam is working as a lead in his movie. In a chat with comedian Zarna Garg, the filmmaker was praising Bhuvan Bam when he just mistakenly dropped a secret bomb. Johar said, “He’s been one of the biggest YouTubers and now he’s doing a film for us as the lead actor.” Later, he realised that he shouldn’t have revealed that and clarified that it was meant to be a ‘big secret.’ A viral video showed Karan Johar saying, “I think I f***ed up big time. I wasn’t supposed to. It was actually a big secret, and it was a big reveal at our end. I just messed up big time." When asked to name about the movie, he said, “Now that I can’t say! Bhuvan I am so sorry. I don’t know how it just came out of my mouth." He further said, “Giving away Dharma secrets on this live for no reason!”

