YouTuber turned actor Bhuvan Bam has been making headlines for reportedly collaborating with Dharma Productions for his Bollywood debut. It was also reported that he is teaming up with Wamiqa Gabbi for a movie named Kuku Ki Kundali. The film is said to be a quirky romantic comedy movie, which has been directed by Sharan Sharma. Bhuvan Bham recently confirmed that he is indeed working with Dharma. He shared an Instagram post in which he can be seen signing an ‘artist agreement’. Bam expressed his happiness about his dream coming true. Though he did not mention the project’s name, it seems he is indeed making his big-screen debut with a Dharma movie.
While sharing the photo of ‘artist agreement’, Bhuvan Bam wrote, “Sapne dekho doston, poore ho jaate hain (Dream big, friends. Dreams really do come true).” Celebrities like Kusha Kapila, Guneet Monga and Rajkummar Rao shared their best wishes to Bam. Kusha commented, “Truly a trailblazer.” Rajkummar Rao wrote, “Bahut Bahut mubarak mere bhai. Uncle Aunty’s blessings and your hard work is paying off."
Earlier, Karan Johar accidentally revealed that Bhuvan Bam is working as a lead in his movie. In a chat with comedian Zarna Garg, the filmmaker was praising Bhuvan Bam when he just mistakenly dropped a secret bomb. Johar said, “He’s been one of the biggest YouTubers and now he’s doing a film for us as the lead actor.” Later, he realised that he shouldn’t have revealed that and clarified that it was meant to be a ‘big secret.’ A viral video showed Karan Johar saying, “I think I f***ed up big time. I wasn’t supposed to. It was actually a big secret, and it was a big reveal at our end. I just messed up big time." When asked to name about the movie, he said, “Now that I can’t say! Bhuvan I am so sorry. I don’t know how it just came out of my mouth." He further said, “Giving away Dharma secrets on this live for no reason!”
Bhuvan Bam was last seen in season 2 of Taaza Khabar. The show also featured Shriya Pilgaonkar, Nitya Mathur, Shilpa Shukla, Gauri Pradhan Tejwani, Jaaved Jaaferi, Deven Bhojani and Prathamesh Parab in pivotal roles. Taaza Khabar season 2 was released on September 27 on JioHotstar.