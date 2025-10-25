Also read: Mahesh Bhatt Recalls Confessing To Pooja Bhatt About His Affair With Soni Razdan: 'I Can't Thank You Enough...'

Soni Razdan is a British-born Indian actress who has worked in several mediums such as theatres, television and movies. Her career started shining after her performances in shows like Buniyaad and Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum. She made her transition with films such as 36 Chowringhee Lane, Mandi, Saaransh and Khamosh. The actress also appeared in other movies like Saaransh, Raazi, Gumrah, Patiala House, Papa Kahte Hain and War. Razdan and Bhatt appeared in the 2018 spy thriller movie, Raazi. The film was one of the biggest blockbusters of that year.

She recently appeared in Songs of Paradise alongside Saba Azad, Zain Khan Durrani, Rehmat Rattan, Taaruk Raina, Armaan Khera, Sheeba Chaddha, Lillete Dubey and Bashir Lone in key roles. The movie was released on August 29 on Prime Video.