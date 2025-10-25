- By Tapapriya Dutta
Alia Bhatt has celebrated her mother, Soni Razdan’s 69th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post. The actress shared a couple of pictures of herself with her mother, where Razdan can be seen hugging her daughter. In another photo, the mother and daughter duo are sharing a hearty laugh at dinner. Alia Bhatt wrote an emotional caption on her Instagram post for her mother, “happy bday mama birdie.. you are our whole universe and you light it up every… single… day!!!!!”
Soni Razdan commented with heart emojis. Shibani Akhtar commented on the post, “Happy birthday @sonirazdan and lots of love (with heart emojis).” Saba Pataudi wrote, “Happy Birthday @sonirazdan (with heart emoji).” Puneet Saini commented with heart emojis. Several fans also extended their best wishes to the actress.
Soni Razdan is a British-born Indian actress who has worked in several mediums such as theatres, television and movies. Her career started shining after her performances in shows like Buniyaad and Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum. She made her transition with films such as 36 Chowringhee Lane, Mandi, Saaransh and Khamosh. The actress also appeared in other movies like Saaransh, Raazi, Gumrah, Patiala House, Papa Kahte Hain and War. Razdan and Bhatt appeared in the 2018 spy thriller movie, Raazi. The film was one of the biggest blockbusters of that year.
She recently appeared in Songs of Paradise alongside Saba Azad, Zain Khan Durrani, Rehmat Rattan, Taaruk Raina, Armaan Khera, Sheeba Chaddha, Lillete Dubey and Bashir Lone in key roles. The movie was released on August 29 on Prime Video.
Soni Razdan, during the promotions of Songs of Paradise, talked about her fondest memory of working on her iconic film Party was the pack-up since it involved a tough shooting schedule. The actress told IANS, “When you’re working on a film and you’re shooting it all night, every night, your fondest memories are packing up and going to sleep (laughs). But, of course, I’m joking. I loved the whole experience. It was so innovative for that time where the way we shot the movie, and going from one room to the other. It looks lovely on screen.”