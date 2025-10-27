Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Eviction Week 3 : The ninth season of Bigg Boss Tamil, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, continues to impress the viewers with new and intriguing twists since its debut on JioHotstar and Star Vijay TV. Packed with intense and emotional drama, week three has now come to an end. The weekend episode featured the most-awaited name of the eliminated contestant. This week, eight contestants landed in the danger zone. Aadhirai has been eliminated from the show after receiving the lowest votes in public voting. She also earned the most nominations from the housemates during the nomination process. It appears that viewers also echoed the same sentiments as the Bigg Boss Tamil 9 contestants.

Nominees Of Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Week 3

The nominated contestants for week 3 were Aadhirai, Tushaar, Ramya, Subiksha Kumar, Kalaiyarasan, Aurora Sinclair, Praveen Raj, and Viyana. According to voting trends, Aurora and Aadhirai were in the bottom two.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Week 3: Aadhirai Gets Evicted

Host Vijay Sethupathi finally announced the eliminated contestant's name during the weekend episode, which aired on October 26. Aadhirai was evicted from the Bigg Boss Tamil 9 house, joining the list of eliminated contestants of BB Tamil 9- VJ Nandhini (Voluntary exit), Pravin Gandhi and Apsara CJ. Aadhirai’s eviction left many housemates emotional, especially her close friend Diwakar. Before leaving, she asked him to “Play well, Anna.” She joined Vijay Sethupathi on stage and expressed her disagreement with her elimination.