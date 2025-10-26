Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Week 7 Elimination: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has been making headlines for its lineup of contestants, elimination twists and wildcard entries. The show witnessed the most recent eviction of actor Bharani Shankar, one of the most popular contestants of the house with strong gameplay. His eviction left both the housemates and viewers stunned. The dynamics of BB Telugu 9 have shifted dramatically with the entry of six contestants as wildcards. This week, eight contestants were nominated, and one faced elimination from the show. Host Nagarjuna Akkineni announced Ramya Moksha as the evicted contestant.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Week 7 Nominated Contestants As the show entered its seventh week, things intensified inside the Bigg Boss house with the latest nomination task. The contestants who faced the heat of eviction were Rithu Chowdary, Srinivas Sai, Divya Velamuri, Thanuja, Ramu Rathod, Sanjana Galrani, Kalyan Padala, and Ramya Moksha (new wildcard).

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Week 7 Elimination Results During the weekend episode, host Nagarjuna Akkineni increased the tension among nominated contestants with an intense elimination process. Kalyan Padala was the first contestant to be saved, followed by Divya. Ramya Moksha was ultimately evicted from the show after a brief stay in the BB Telugu 9 house. She entered the show as a wildcard contestant along with Madhuri Divvala, Gaurav Gupta, Aysha Zeenath, Sreenivasa Sayee, and Nikhil Nair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Telugu (@jiohotstartelugu) Ayesha Zeenath Exits Bigg Boss Telugu 9? Ayesha Zeenath entered the show as a wildcard and stood out as one of the most fiery contestants. After her entrance, she quickly made headlines with her fearless attitude and confrontations. However, her journey was cut short due to health issues. She was suffering from dehydration, leading Bigg Boss to allow her temporary exit for medical treatment. Her team confirmed her exit on Instagram. The post read, "We’re really missing her presence in Bigg Boss. She was so active before, but due to dehydration she’s taking some rest now. Wishing her a speedy and full recovery!" ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19's Abhishek Bajaj Stressed Over Salman Khan's 'Ex-Wife' Remark; Ashnoor Comforts Him: 'Woh Yahan Toh Nahi Aayegi?'

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 New Captain Emmanuel has taken over the captaincy duties once again, marking his second term as the captain of Bigg Boss Telugu 9. Recently, Bigg Boss introduced a new twist during the captaincy task, allowing two contestants- Suman Shetty and Gaurav to rule the house.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 Double Eviction Week 9: Baseer Ali And Nehal Chudasama Eliminated From Salman Khan's Show; Farhana Gets Emotional Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Episode Release Timings Bigg Boss Telugu 9 airs Monday to Friday at 9:30 PM, and on weekends, Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM, hosted by Nagarjuna on Star Maa. The show also streams 24/7 on JioHotstar.