Bihar Elections 2025: Rabri Devi, former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, reacted on her elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, who is contesting from the Mahua constituency after forming his own party - Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD). She said it is fine, let him contest, and he is right at his place. She was peaking with reporters in Raghopur, from where her younger son and the Mahagathbandhan CM face, Tejashwi Yadav, is contesting.

Here Are The Highlights From Devi's Conversation With Reporters - Devi said, "The people of Raghopur are very excited and will make Tejashwi Yadav the chief minister of Bihar. After the formation of our government, we will do all development works in Raghopur."

- "The government led by PM Modi has sold the nation. He sold everything in private hands and all the money went to Modi's house. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar committed a fraud of Rs 70,000 crores, but there is no discussion on it. Lalu ji did no wrong. He is an accused but has not been punished without getting convicted, we will fight our case in the court," she added.

- "They (PM Modi and Amit Shah) won’t do any work but only attack us. If they have done so much development, then why are they doing ‘Lukad Sabha’? It doesn’t suit them. They should be ashamed,” she asserted. - Former Bihar CM slammed PM Modi for his jibe that "vehicles were looted from showrooms" in Bihar while the RJD was in power., saying, "It is he who should be called a thief. He has looted the nation." (With agencies inputs)