As polling day inches closer, Bihar’s political battlefield is turning muddier by the hour. Continuing this trend, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday criticised Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, saying that the LJP Chief is in alliance with NDA because he has a “greed for power”.

"Chirag is with NDA in greed for power. Chirag compromises for power. That is why his statements are not considered important," the RJD leader said. The RJD chief who is the chief ministerial face of Mahagathbandhan, was responding to the charges raised by Chirag. According to Chirag, his father, Ram Vilas Paswan, wanted a Muslim chief minister for Bihar in 2005. However, the RJD did not agree to it.

"It doesn't matter what he says or does not say. What's his vision?" Yadav told the press. He added that Paswan appears to be "feeling uncomfortable" in the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Tejashwi also highlighted the internal tussle within the LJP between Paswan and his estranged uncle, and the chief of Rashtriya Lok Janashakti Party (RLJP) chief Pashupati Kumar Paras, after Ram Vilas Paswan’s death.

"It doesn't matter what he says or does not say. What's his vision?" Yadav told the press. He added that Paswan appears to be "feeling uncomfortable" in the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Tejashwi also highlighted the internal tussle within the LJP between Paswan and his estranged uncle, and the chief of Rashtriya Lok Janashakti Party (RLJP) chief Pashupati Kumar Paras, after Ram Vilas Paswan's death.

What Are The Allegations Of Chirag Paswan? According to an official post on X, Paswan targeted the RJD, saying that it is continuing the anti-muslim sentiment since 2005. The Union Minister remarked that the RJD had shown no willingness to have a Muslim chief minister in 2005 and maintained the same stance in 2025, refusing to consider a Muslim for either the chief minister's or deputy chief minister's post in Bihar.

"In 2005, my leader, my father, late Ram Vilas Paswan ji, even sacrificed his own party to make a Muslim chief minister - yet even then, you did not support him," he wrote. "If you remain a bonded vote bank, how will you get respect and participation?" he asked.

2005 Bihar Election Elections in 2005 to the 243-member Assembly were held twice as the state witnessed a hung parliament in the polls held first in February. The NDA, comprising the Janata Dal (United) and the BJP, secured 92 seats, while the RJD won 75 seats, the LJP 29 seats, and the Congress 10 seats. The RJD's attempt to form a coalition with the Congress and the LJP failed after Paswan insisted that his party's support would come only if a Muslim was made the state's chief minister.