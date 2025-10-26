Chhtah Puja: The Disaster Management Department has instructed all District Magistrates to impose a complete ban on the use, sale, and storage of carbide guns and firecrackers at Chhath Ghats. The department noted that these items pose a threat to the environment and can cause serious eye injuries to devotees, particularly children.

As per the directive issued by the Chief Secretary, District Magistrates must take immediate action to stop any activity involving carbide guns and spread awareness about their harmful effects. Officials have also been asked to ensure proper crowd management and security arrangements at the ghats during the Chhath festivities. The police and administration have been directed to remain vigilant and strictly enforce the guidelines to ensure a safe and pollution-free celebration for all devotees.

The order follows the Madhya Pradesh government’s decision on Thursday to issue a prohibitory directive banning the sale, purchase, and manufacture of “calcium carbide guns” or “desi firecracker guns.” The move comes after nearly 300 people across the state sustained serious eye injuries during recent Diwali celebrations. Issued under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Defence Code, 2023, the order prohibits the use of carbide guns within the Bhopal district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to the official order, individuals, organisations, and traders are strictly prohibited from manufacturing, storing, selling, or purchasing banned firecrackers, fireworks, or illegally modified explosive devices such as carbide guns. These devices, often made by filling explosive materials into iron, steel, or PVC pipes, generate excessive noise and pose serious safety risks.

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla stated that the government is closely monitoring the situation to prevent further eye injuries. He added that an investigation will be carried out against those involved in manufacturing or supplying such firecrackers and related equipment, and strict action will be taken against the offenders.