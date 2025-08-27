The government's 'Maha-rajasva Abhiyan' (Grand Revenue Campaign), which was meant to correct errors in land records, appears to be failing completely on the ground. On Tuesday, many people complained about the corruption and negligence in this campaign. Chandeshwar Chaudhary, a resident of Kanti, alleged that no camp was set up in his panchayat (village council area), nor was the jamabandipanji (land record register) distributed door-to-door. When he asks the revenue official about this, he is told that the registers have already been distributed and that he should come back after September 20th for any corrections. Chaudhary questioned, "If we haven't even received the register, how are we supposed to know what errors need to be corrected?"

Vaidyanath Prasad Sharma, an 80-year-old retired headmaster from Mushahari block, also shared a similar problem. He has been making rounds of the Bhagwanpur and Madhubani panchayat buildings for the last five days, but the revenue official is not even answering his phone calls. He said that he learned from local people that the official has given the job of distributing the registers to a private individual, who is arbitrarily giving them only to people he knows, while others are being left out. There is no one to listen to his complaint.

Suresh Singh of Jahangirpur in Motipur also made the same allegation, stating that only a few people were given the register. People Arrived for a Scheduled Camp, Found a Lock Another example of official negligence was seen in Ahiyapur. Here, villagers had gathered at the Sahbajpur and Shekhpur panchayat buildings from 10 AM on Tuesday after being informed that a camp would be held, but the place remained locked until the afternoon. No official arrived, and the people returned to their homes disappointed.