The prevalence of dengue-carrying Aedes mosquitoes is rising in the capital city of Patna. Fueled by recent rain and waterlogging, the number of dengue patients has increased rapidly in August. On Tuesday, 12 new patients were confirmed, with 10 of them being between the ages of 14 and 31. School children are at a particularly high risk, as many government and private schools remain waterlogged from continuous rainfall. Meanwhile, school dress codes requiring half-sleeve clothing are putting children at greater risk of mosquito bites.

According to Dr Subhash Chandra Prasad, the District Vector-Borne Disease Control Officer, eight of the 12 new patients were identified at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). The remaining patients were found at Gitanjali Hospital, Tata 1mg, Paras HMRI, Kurji Holy Family Hospital, and JayprabhaMedanta Hospital.