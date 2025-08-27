- By Akansha Pandey
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 12:30 PM (IST)
- Source:Jagran News Network
- 225 dengue patients have been found in the district so far, 150 in government hospitals and 75 in private hospitals and labs.
- 8 patients are under 30 years of age; children are troubled by the increasing number of mosquitoes in schools and colleges.
The prevalence of dengue-carrying Aedes mosquitoes is rising in the capital city of Patna. Fueled by recent rain and waterlogging, the number of dengue patients has increased rapidly in August.
On Tuesday, 12 new patients were confirmed, with 10 of them being between the ages of 14 and 31. School children are at a particularly high risk, as many government and private schools remain waterlogged from continuous rainfall. Meanwhile, school dress codes requiring half-sleeve clothing are putting children at greater risk of mosquito bites.
According to Dr Subhash Chandra Prasad, the District Vector-Borne Disease Control Officer, eight of the 12 new patients were identified at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). The remaining patients were found at Gitanjali Hospital, Tata 1mg, Paras HMRI, Kurji Holy Family Hospital, and JayprabhaMedanta Hospital.
This brings the total number of confirmed dengue patients in the district to 225 since January. The breakdown of these cases is as follows:
- 150 patients were reported from major government hospitals, including PMCH, NMCH, AIIMS Patna, IGIMS, RMRIMS, and New Gardiner Hospital.
- 50 patients were identified at private hospitals such as JayprabhaMedanta, Paras HMRI, Kurji Holy Family Hospital, and Asian City Hospital.
- 19 patients have been confirmed through private labs, including Gitanjali, Sen Diagnostic, Lal Path, Prabhat Lab, and Tata 1mg Lab.