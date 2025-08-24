A Congress supporter on Sunday got slapped by the security personnel of Rahul Gandhi after he tried to hug the Leader of Opposition in Purnea district during 'Vote Adhikar Yatra'. The incident happened on the streets of Araria where the Congress leader, along with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and other INDIA bloc leaders, was riding motorcycles. A video of the incident has gone viral on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) in which the Congress supporter is seen trying to hug Rahul Gandhi; however, he got slapped by one of the security personnel.

The overenthusiastic fan was seen standing in the roadside as the rally passed; however, he crossed the barricades and hugged Rahul Gandhi. While Rahul did not react to the situation, Congress leader's security personnel immediately pulled the supporter away from Gandhi and slapped him.

pic.twitter.com/mFK1PNxFKt — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 24, 2025 The video went viral on social media platforms, receiving mixed reactions from the netizens. While several netizens criticised Rahul for not intervening, others pointed out that the supporter should not have crossed the barricade.

“This is the fault of the security; there is no fault of Rahul Gandhi, it can be clearly seen,” one of the social media users pointed out. “50 rupayya kaat overacting ka,” another one stated, further claiming that the supporter was paid by Congress PR team. “That's love for him, but also dangerous,” the third user stated. "Aa gaya swad" another one stated.