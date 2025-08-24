Pooja Special Train Update : The Indian Railways has decided to operate a special train between Buxar and Kiul, keeping in view the upcoming Durga Puja and Chhath Mahaparv. The special service, which will run from August 25 to November 29, 2025, aims to cater to the increased demand for rail travel during the festive season, Jagran.com reported.

Key Features Of Pooja Special Train Between Buxar And Kiul

- Operational Dates: August 25 to November 29, 2025

- Frequency: The train will operate daily, except Sundays, from Monday to Saturday

- Route: The train will travel between Buxar and Kiul, providing direct connectivity to passengers via Bara, Bakhtiyarpur, Mokama, and Lakhisarai

- Timings: Passengers will have the convenience of an additional train in the morning from Buxar to Patna and in the evening from Patna to Buxar

Buxar-Kiul Pooja Special Train: Check Schedule

UP Journey

The train will depart from Buxar at 05:40 AM and stop at major stations like Dumraon (05:53 AM), Raghunathpur (06:07 AM), Bihiya (06:20 AM), Ara Junction (06:46 AM), Danapur (07:30 AM), Patna Junction (08:10 AM), Rajendranagar Terminal (08:25 AM), Patna Sahib (08:40 AM), Bakhtiyarpur Junction (09:35 AM), Mokama (10:18 AM), and Lakhisarai Junction (11:00 AM) before reaching Kiul Junction at 11:35 AM.