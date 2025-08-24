- By Yashashvi Tak
Mumbai Vande Bharat: The India Railway has decided to temporarily increase the coach composition of the Mumbai CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express from 8 to 16 coaches due to the upcoming festival Ganesh Chaturthi rush. The semi-high-speed train is operated and maintained by the Central Railway zone.
In a statement, Central Railway said, “For the convenience of passengers, Central Railway has decided to temporarily augment Train No. 22229/22230 Mumbai CSMT-Madgaon-Mumbai CSMT Vande Bharat Express from 8 coaches to 16 coaches.”
Mumbai CSMT–Madgaon Vande Bharat Express: 16 Coach Train Date
The Mumbai CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express will operate with eight additional coaches on three days in each direction this month. “Train No. 22229 Mumbai CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express will run with 16 coaches on 25th, 27th and 29th August 2025. Similarly, Train No. 22230 Madgaon-Mumbai CSMT Vande Bharat Express will run with 16 coaches on 26th, 28th and 30th August 2025,” the zonal railway said.
Mumbai CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express: Travel Time And Distance
The Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 22229) departs from Mumbai CSMT at 05:25 hrs and reaches Madgaon at 16:00 hrs. On the return journey, Train No. 22230 leaves Madgaon at 12:20 hrs and arrives at Mumbai CSMT by 22:30 hrs. Operating three days a week in each direction, the train covers the 765 km stretch in 10 hours 35 minutes, making it the fastest service on the route.
Mumbai CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express: Stoppages
On its journey between Mumbai CSMT and Madgaon, the Vande Bharat Express halts at seven stations: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Khed, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, and Thivim.
Mumbai CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express: Ticket Price
The Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express offers two seating options, AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car. The fare for an AC Chair Car between Mumbai CSMT and Madgaon is Rs 1,835, while travel in an Executive Chair Car costs Rs 3,375.