Mumbai Vande Bharat: The India Railway has decided to temporarily increase the coach composition of the Mumbai CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express from 8 to 16 coaches due to the upcoming festival Ganesh Chaturthi rush. The semi-high-speed train is operated and maintained by the Central Railway zone.

In a statement, Central Railway said, “For the convenience of passengers, Central Railway has decided to temporarily augment Train No. 22229/22230 Mumbai CSMT-Madgaon-Mumbai CSMT Vande Bharat Express from 8 coaches to 16 coaches.” ALSO READ: Solapur–Mumbai Vande Bharat Express To Get 20 Coaches From August 28, Capacity Rises To 1,440 Seats Mumbai CSMT–Madgaon Vande Bharat Express: 16 Coach Train Date The Mumbai CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express will operate with eight additional coaches on three days in each direction this month. “Train No. 22229 Mumbai CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express will run with 16 coaches on 25th, 27th and 29th August 2025. Similarly, Train No. 22230 Madgaon-Mumbai CSMT Vande Bharat Express will run with 16 coaches on 26th, 28th and 30th August 2025,” the zonal railway said.

Mumbai CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express: Travel Time And Distance The Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 22229) departs from Mumbai CSMT at 05:25 hrs and reaches Madgaon at 16:00 hrs. On the return journey, Train No. 22230 leaves Madgaon at 12:20 hrs and arrives at Mumbai CSMT by 22:30 hrs. Operating three days a week in each direction, the train covers the 765 km stretch in 10 hours 35 minutes, making it the fastest service on the route.