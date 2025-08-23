Solapur- Mumbai Vande Bharat Express: The Central Railway has announced that the Solapur–CSMT Mumbai Vande Bharat Express will soon operate with 20 coaches, offering greater seating capacity and smoother travel for passengers. The upgraded service will begin from August 28, 2025.

The Solapur Division has decided to add four additional Chair Car coaches to the popular train, creating space for 312 more passengers. With this change, Train No. 22225 CSMT Mumbai–Solapur Vande Bharat will run in its new configuration from August 28, while Train No. 22226 Solapur–CSMT Mumbai Vande Bharat will adopt the same arrangement from August 29.

Under the revised format, the train will feature two Executive Chair Cars with 52 seats each, 16 Chair Cars with 78 seats each, and two Chair Cars positioned near the loco pilot and guard cabin, providing 44 seats each.

One Of The Longest Vande Bharat Rakes

According to The Hindu report, the upgrade will raise the overall capacity to 1,440 seats, placing this train among the largest Vande Bharat rakes in service. Railway officials believe the move will help manage heavy passenger demand and provide better convenience on the busy Solapur–Mumbai route.