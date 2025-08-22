Mumbai-Latur Vande Bharat Express: After Nagpur–Pune, Maharashtra is set to get another high-speed rail boost the Mumbai-Latur Vande Bharat Express. The semi-high-speed train will significantly cut down travel time between Mumbai and Latur, offering passengers both speed and comfort. Many are eager to know where the train will stop and how long the journey will take.

Currently, the road distance between Mumbai and Latur is about 525 km, taking nearly 11–12 hours by road and around 9.5 hours by express train. But with the Vande Bharat Express, the travel time will be reduced to just 7–7.5 hours.

Mumbai-Latur Vande Bharat Express: Check Timings

According to NDTV, the MumbaiLatur Vande Bharat Express will depart from CSMT at 6 am and reach Latur by 1–1.30 pm, saving passengers nearly two hours.

Mumbai-Latur Vande Bharat Express: Check Stops

The train will halt at the following stations:

- CSMT

- Dadar

- Thane

- Kalyan

- Pune

- Kurduwadi

- Dharashiv

- Latur

Latur, located in Marathwada, is often remembered for its drought conditions, but the district also holds rich historical and cultural significance. The region is home to religious landmarks such as the Siddheshwar Ratneshwar Temple, Ashtavinayak Temple, and Surat Shahwali Dargah. With Mumbai–Latur Vande Bharat Express devotees can commute faster and pay visit.