- By Deeksha Gour
- Wed, 20 Aug 2025 07:22 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Pune Traffic Update: Pune’s traffic at one of its busiest junctions is set to ease as the new double-decker flyover at Savitribai Phule Pune University Chowk will be inaugurated today by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Following the inauguration, the stretch will be opened for motorists.
Pune: Flyover Expected To Ease Traffic on Ganeshkhind Road
The flyover, part of a Rs 277-crore project, aims to reduce congestion along Ganeshkhind Road and at Vidyapeeth Chowk, one of the city’s most traffic-heavy spots. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) widened the road between the university and the Indian Agricultural College (RBI) to 45 metres as part of the project.
Pune: One Lane To Open Initially, Ramps to Follow in 2025
According to metropolitan commissioner Yogesh Mhase, traffic from Aundh to Shivajinagar will be allowed on one lane after the inauguration. While the main ramps are ready, additional ramps towards Baner and Pashan are expected to be completed by October 2025.
Pune News: Work Began In 2022 After Demolition Of Old Flyovers
Work on the project began in August 2022 after approvals from PMC, PMRDA and the state government. The flyover was planned under a supplementary concession agreement with the Metro Concessionaire Company, which received approval in May 2020. Two older single-lane flyovers were demolished in 2020 to make way for the new structure and a 55-metre steel girder has been installed at University Square to improve traffic movement.
Opposition Accuses Govt Of Deliberate Delay
Meanwhile, the inauguration has sparked criticism from the opposition. Congress leader and former MLA Mohan Joshi accused the government of deliberately delaying the opening for political advantage. He said that completed flyovers on Ganeshkhind Road and Sinhagad Road were kept closed so ruling party leaders could take credit during formal ceremonies.
“Motorists have faced unnecessary inconvenience. This flyover should have been opened much earlier,” Joshi said, adding that he had formally requested the municipal commissioner to allow immediate public access.