Mumbai Rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri, warning of intense to very intense rainfall accompanied by gusty winds reaching up to 60 km/h. The alert remains valid for the next few hours, and residents are advised to stay indoors and avoid low-lying or flood-prone areas.

Mumbai has been witnessing relentless rains since Saturday, severely impacting daily life. According to the IMD’s weekly forecast, the city is expected to receive heavy rainfall till Thursday, August 21, with wet conditions likely to continue beyond that.

Mumbai Rains: Are Offices Closed In Mumbai Today?

Despite the heavy downpour today, no fresh office closure orders have been issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) so far.

However, on Tuesday, August 19, BMC closed all schools, colleges, and government/semi-government offices due to waterlogging and persistent rain. Private offices were advised to implement work-from-home policies where possible.

Citizens are urged to stay updated through official announcements and check with their respective workplaces for any internal advisories.