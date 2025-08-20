Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra continue to witness intense rainfall for the fifth straight day. The IMD recorded the highest rainfall at Vikhroli (223.5 mm), followed by Santacruz (206.6 mm), Byculla (184 mm), Juhu (148.5 mm), Bandra (132.5 mm), and Colaba (100.2 mm). Radar imagery shows moderate to intense cloud activity over the city. A red alert for extremely heavy rain remains in place for Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and nearby areas.

Mumbai Local Trains Cancelled: Due to continuous heavy downpours, the Mumbai Division of Western Railway has released a list of cancelled local train services.

“Due to heavy waterlogging in the Mumbai region. Multiple local train services have been CANCELLED for today, 20th August 2025. Please check the list below and plan your commute accordingly. Your safety is our priority, the officials said.

🚨 #TravelAlert : Mumbai Local Train Cancellations 🚨 Due to 🌧️ heavy waterlogging in the Mumbai region. Multiple local train services have been ❌CANCELLED for today, 20th August 2025. Please check the list below and plan your commute accordingly. Your safety is our priority.… pic.twitter.com/OZLs6QNJQH

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri, warning of intense to very intense rainfall with gusty winds of 40–50 km/h, peaking at 60 km/h.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy Downpour Continues To Disrupt City Life; Flights, Local Trains Affected | Check Travel Advisory

The alert is valid for the next three hours. Residents are advised to stay indoors and avoid low-lying or flood-prone areas.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains Cause Major Flight Delays, IndiGo, SpiceJet Issue Advisories | Check Travel Status

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast for Mumbai, with waterlogging and traffic disruptions expected.