Mumbai Rains Today Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday issued a warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms in several parts of India, particularly in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

IMD issued a red nowcast warning for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts, indicating intense to very intense rainfall spells accompanied by gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 60 kmph.

The warning is valid for the next three hours, and residents are advised to remain indoors and avoid venturing into low-lying or flood-prone areas.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, with waterlogging and traffic disruptions expected.

According to data released by the Maharashtra Disaster Management Department, six people have lost their lives in rain and flood-related issues in the last 24 hours in the state.

Five individuals are reported to be missing in the Nanded district due to a flood-like situation. A total of 18 teams of NDRF are positioned in various parts of the state, along with six teams of SDRF.

SDRF has rescued 293 individuals in Mukhed taluka of Nanded district. In the last 24 hours, 1 person has died in Beed, 1 person has died and 3 people have been injured in Mumbai, and 4 people have died and 5 people are missing in Nanded.

Authorities in Pune on Tuesday said a red alert will remain in place for the next two days in the Ghat areas as heavy rains continue to batter many parts of the city and the surrounding regions. Several areas of Pune city are also under an orange alert. Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi told ANI.

Follow the blog for live updates: