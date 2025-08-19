- By Priyanka Koul
- Wed, 20 Aug 2025 03:01 PM (IST)
Mumbai Rains Today Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday issued a warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms in several parts of India, particularly in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.
IMD issued a red nowcast warning for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts, indicating intense to very intense rainfall spells accompanied by gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 60 kmph.
The warning is valid for the next three hours, and residents are advised to remain indoors and avoid venturing into low-lying or flood-prone areas.
The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, with waterlogging and traffic disruptions expected.
According to data released by the Maharashtra Disaster Management Department, six people have lost their lives in rain and flood-related issues in the last 24 hours in the state.
Five individuals are reported to be missing in the Nanded district due to a flood-like situation. A total of 18 teams of NDRF are positioned in various parts of the state, along with six teams of SDRF.
SDRF has rescued 293 individuals in Mukhed taluka of Nanded district. In the last 24 hours, 1 person has died in Beed, 1 person has died and 3 people have been injured in Mumbai, and 4 people have died and 5 people are missing in Nanded.
Authorities in Pune on Tuesday said a red alert will remain in place for the next two days in the Ghat areas as heavy rains continue to batter many parts of the city and the surrounding regions. Several areas of Pune city are also under an orange alert. Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi told ANI.
- 02:54 PM, 20 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert For Mumbai, 'Red' Alert For Thane
- 02:52 PM, 20 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: City Begins Road Repairs, Drain Clean-Up As Waterlogging Recedes
- 02:49 PM, 20 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Over 350 mm 'Unprecedented' Rainfall Recorded In Last 3 Days
🌧️बृहन्मुंबई (मुंबई शहर व उपनगरे) क्षेत्रात मागील दोन - तीन दिवसात अतिमुसळधार पाऊस कोसळला. काही ठिकाणी कमी कालावधीत अभूतपूर्व म्हणजे ३५० मिलीमीटरहून अधिक अतिमुसळधार पाऊस कोसळला.
🔹पावसाच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर, बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिकेची सर्व यंत्रणा प्रत्यक्ष क्षेत्रावर (on…, — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 20, 2025
- 01:00 PM, 20 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Mumbai MLA Seeks Probe Into Hasnal Village Flooding In Nanded After Heavy Rains
MLA Tushar Rathod has said that he would urge Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil to order a probe into the flooding at Hasnal in Nanded district, where at least four persons died amid heavy rains.
Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Nanded district on Tuesday, with floodwaters entering about 80 per cent of Hasnal in Mukhed taluka.
- PTI
- 12:41 PM, 20 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: VHP Members Help Stranded Passengers At Lokmanya Tilak Terminus After Heavy Rainfall
#WATCH | Mumbai: VHP members provided food to passengers stranded at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus following heavy rainfall in the city last night. pic.twitter.com/kvoKRtLCz5, — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2025
- 11:55 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Bandra–Madgaon Express To Short-Originate From Kaman Road | Check Train Update
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Western Railway has stated that Train No. 10115 Bandra Terminus–Madgaon Express will now begin its journey from Kaman Road instead of Bandra Terminus. As a result, the service stands cancelled between Bandra Terminus and Kaman Road.
- 11:24 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: 32 Cases Of Short Circuits Reported In Last 24 Hours; One Killed
- 11:09 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Akasa Air Issues Travel Advisory Amid Heavy Rains
#TravelUpdate: Due to heavy rainfall in certain parts of Mumbai, Goa, and Pune, we anticipate slow moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport.
To ensure a seamless travel experience, we request you to plan for additional travel time to reach the airport well…, — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) August 20, 2025
- 10:58 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Traffic Slows Down At Key Routes Due To Vehicle Breakdowns, Waterlogging
- Traffic is moving slowly near Nalanda Bus Stop, Ghatkopar (southbound).
- Northbound traffic on Sion Bridge is affected due to a BMC dumper breakdown.
- Southbound traffic on Eastern Freeway (Pole No. 323, Wadala) is slow due to a taxi breakdown.
- A private car breakdown has slowed southbound traffic at Oberoi Bridge (Dindoshi).
- Vakola Bridge (northbound) is witnessing delays due to a car breakdown.
- Southbound traffic at Jagruti Nagar (Ghatkopar) is slow because of a private bus breakdown.
- Traffic has been closed at the T-junction of Maharashtra Nagar Tunnel (Trombay, Mankhurd) due to 7–8 feet of water accumulation from heavy rainfall.
- 10:42 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Western Railway Trains Delayed By 20–25 Minutes; Waterlogging Reported At Vasai Road
- 10:05 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: One killed, Several Shifted To Safer Locations Amid Heavy Rains In Thane, Palghar
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: A man died after falling into a water-filled quarry while an inundated bridge in Kalyan area was closed after heavy rains lashed Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Wednesday.
The neighbouring Palghar district also witnessed heavy overnight showers, flooding low-lying areas and disrupting movement at several locations, they said.
On Tuesday, authorities rescued 194 persons trapped in inundated areas of Vasai taluka in Palghar using boats and ropes on Tuesday, they said.
- PTI
- 10:03 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Central Mumbai Received 131.51 mm Of Rainfall In Last 24 Hours
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Between 8 am on August 19 and 6 am on August 20, 2025, Mumbai witnessed substantial rainfall. Central Mumbai received 131.51 mm, the Eastern Suburbs saw 159.66 mm, and the Western Suburbs recorded 150.60 mm of rain.
Despite the heavy showers, the BMC stated on Wednesday morning that transport services were functioning normally with no BEST bus route changes and uninterrupted operations on Central, Harbour, and Western railway lines, showing an active yet manageable monsoon.
During the same period, Palghar also experienced intense rainfall: Tansa received 184 mm, Modaksagar 177 mm, and Middle Vaitarna 145 mm.
- 09:34 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Air India Pilot Praised For Smooth Landing Amid Heavy Rains
#Mumbai airport landing in midst of heavy rains. #MumbaiRains Hats off to Captain Mr. Neeraj Sethi for landing safely with less visibility. @airindia VT-TNC pic.twitter.com/khvJTSWnv7, — 🇮🇳 Vidyasagar Jagadeesan🇮🇳 (@jvidyasagar) August 19, 2025
- 09:12 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Passengers Stranded At Lokmanya Tilak Station As Train Services Disrupted | Video
#WATCH | Mumbai | Crowd of passengers wait at Lokmanya Tilak railway station as train services affected in the city
They say trains have been delayed by 6-8 hours following incessant rainfall in the city https://t.co/hnuFOFhfYE pic.twitter.com/pExmXo1xgC, — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2025
- 08:48 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: BMC Issues High Tide, Low Tide Timings For Today
🗓️ २० ऑगस्ट २०२५
⛈️☔ मुंबई शहर व उपनगरात काही ठिकाणी जोरदार ते अतिजोरदार पावसासह अधूनमधून ४५ ते ५५ किलोमीटर प्रतितास वेगाने वारे वाहण्याची शक्यता आहे.
🌊 भरती -
सकाळी १०.१४ वाजता - ४.०२ मीटर
ओहोटी -
सायंकाळी ४.१८ वाजता - १.९१ मीटर
🌊 भरती -
रात्री १०.०३ वाजता - ३.४४ मीटर…, — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 20, 2025
- 08:45 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Local Train Services On Harbour Line Restored After 15 Hours
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Local train services on the Central Railway's harbour line were restored by 3 am on Wednesday, more than 15 hours after Mumbai's lifeline was halted due to the subemergence of tracks following heavy rains, officials said.
All public transport services in Mumbai, including local trains, resumed normal operations on Wednesday morning, a day after the torrential rains crippled normal life, they said.
The submergence of tracks after heavy donwpour prompted the railway authorities to suspend the train operations first on the harbour line and later on the main line of the Central Railway before noon on Tuesday.
- PTI
- 08:43 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Daily Life Affected As Nalasopara West, Other Areas Reel Under Severe Waterlogging | Video
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Normal life affected in Mumbai as several parts of the city remain waterlogged following incessant heavy rainfall. Visuals from Nalasopara West. pic.twitter.com/F8V47fmFqE, — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2025
- 08:18 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Local Trains Cancelled Today Due To Heavy Waterlogging
- 08:09 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Heavy Rain Continues, BMC On High Alert; Rail, Bus Services Running Smoothly
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: The Brihanmumbai region (Mumbai city and suburbs) has witnessed extremely heavy rainfall over the past two days, with continuous showers since midnight on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.
Despite the downpour, life in Mumbai remains largely unaffected. Central, Western, and Harbour railway services, as well as BEST bus operations, are running smoothly.,
🌧️बृहन्मुंबई (मुंबई शहर व उपनगरे) क्षेत्रात मागील दोन दिवसांत अतिमुसळधार पाऊस कोसळला आहे. तसेच, बुधवार, दिनांक २० ऑगस्ट २०२५ च्या मध्यरात्रीपासून संततधार पाऊस सुरु आहे.
🚃सद्यपरिस्थितीत मुंबईतील जनजीवन सामान्य आहे. मध्य रेल्वे, पश्चिम रेल्वे आणि हार्बर रेल्वेसेवेसह 'बेस्ट'…, — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 20, 2025
- 07:59 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: 582 Passengers Rescued After Monorail Train Breaks Down Amid Heavy Rain
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: 582 passengers stuck in the Mumbai Monorail near Mysore Colony between Chembur and Bhakti Park were rescued by the Mumbai Fire Brigade of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Out of 582 rescued passengers, suffocation of 23 passengers were treated onsite by the onboard doctor of the 108 ambulance and allowed to go.
Two patients were sent to Sion Hospital. As per information from Dr Mukesh, AMO, Sion Hospital, two persons, Kismat Kumar, 20 years, and Vivek Sonavane, 28 years, were treated on OPD basis, both are stable.
A Mumbai Monorail train broke down between Bhakti Park and Chembur stations near Mysore Colony on Tuesday evening, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded. The breakdown occurred due to a power supply failure caused by overcrowding, which exceeded the train's designed capacity.
The rescue operation was carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), fire department personnel, and police.
( With Inputs from ANI )
- 07:38 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: 'Pumped Out Over 1,645 Crore Litres Of Water In Last Four Days' - BMC
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Between August 16 and noon on August 19, 2025, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported that a total of 16,451.55 million litres (or 1,645.155 crore litres) of rainwater was pumped out across Mumbai via six major pumping stations
These pumps were in operation for 761 hours and 38 minutes over the four-day period.
To put this in perspective, the volume of water pumped is over twice the capacity of Tulsi Lake, which stores 804.6 crore litres.
- 07:24 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: IndiGo, SpiceJet Issues Travel Advisories | Check
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: IndiGo has issued travel advisory in view of heavy rains in Mumbai.
,
Travel Advisory
While we want your journey to be as hassle-free as possible, Mother Nature has her own plans. With heavy rains expected again in #Mumbai, there’s a chance this could lead to air traffic congestion and impact flight operations.
While we continue doing our best…, — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 20, 2025
- 07:07 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: IMD Issues Red Alert For Konkan Region
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: The IMD issued Red alert for the north Konkan region on Tuesday including Mumbai, as well as several areas of central Maharashtra, warning of extremely heavy rainfall till August 20. Besides Mumbai, the alert has also been issued for Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Palghar.
The weather department has forecasted strong winds, reaching up to 40-50 kmph, over the region till aug 22.
- 07:06 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Are Schools Closed Today In Pune?
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: The Lonavla Municipal Council has ordered the shutdown of schools within its jurisdiction on August 20 and 21, 2025. The decision follows a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the ghat sections of Pune district.
- 07:04 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Are Schools Closed Today?
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday said a message, claiming schools and colleges in the metropolis would remain closed on Wednesday in view of a 'red' rain alert warning, was fake.
As of Now, BMC has not declared the closure of schools or colleges.
- 12:46 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Mumbai Rain Live Update: Over 1,100 Evacuated In Thane and Palghar After Floods
Over 1,100 people were relocated to safer areas in Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra following heavy rains that disrupted daily life. In Kalyan taluka, localities such as Katai, Nandivali Shivani Nagar, Waldhuni and Bhopar were among the worst affected. Thane district saw 610 people evacuated, while 497 were shifted in Palghar. Rising water levels in the Ulhas River at Jambhulpada and Badlapur prompted authorities to close the Ulhas River bridge. Traffic was also affected at Dahagaon, where the Chandra River overflowed and at Walkas, where a bridge was submerged under floodwaters.
- 12:43 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Mumbai Rain Live Update: Over 780 Passengers Rescued From Two Stranded Trains
A total of 582 passengers were rescued from a monorail stranded between Mysore Colony and Bhakti Park, while approximately 200 more commuters were evacuated from a separate incident on the line between Acharya Atre and Wadala stations.
- 11:29 PM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Monorail Rescue Ops: Passengers Evacuated Through Broken Windows After Power Failure
All 582 passengers trapped on a Mumbai monorail were safely evacuated by 9:50 PM on Tuesday after the train, stranded for over three hours near Mysore Colony, lost power amid heavy rainfall.
Rescuers initially attempted to tow the four-coach monorail, stuck on a curved, elevated track several feet above ground, using another monorail. However, the train’s brakes remained jammed, forcing the team to break windowpanes to bring passengers out safely. Emergency crews guided commuters through the broken windows onto hydraulic ladders, completing the operation and ensuring everyone was rescued without serious injuries.
- 09:53 PM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Rain Live Update: Monorail Passengers Rescued After Train Halt
All passengers stranded on the Mumbai Monorail have been safely rescued. Speaking to ANI, one commuter said that although most passengers remained calm, senior citizens and children experienced difficulties due to poor conditions. He added that suffocation inside the coaches was the biggest concern.
Another passenger, Sunil, shared that he had been stuck since 5.30 pm. According to him, the rescue efforts began nearly an hour after the train came to a halt. He also mentioned that since the monorail had arrived after a 30-minute gap, it was overcrowded with passengers.
- 08:20 PM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Rain Live Update: Local Train Services Resume After 8-Hour Disruption
Train services on the Central Railway’s main line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Thane resumed on Tuesday evening after being suspended for nearly eight hours due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai. Operations were halted around 11:30 AM as waterlogging disrupted movement, bringing the city’s lifeline to a standstill. Services restarted when a train left CSMT at 7:28 PM, officials confirmed. While the main line is now operational, services on the harbour line between CSMT and Mankhurd remain suspended. Railway authorities said restoration work is still in progress to clear water and ensure safe travel for passengers.
- 07:47 PM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Rain LIVE Update: Mumbai Vashi Gaon Monorail Stuck After Power Glitch; Passengers Evacuated By Crane
A monorail in Mumbai’s Vashi Gaon came to a halt on Tuesday following a power supply glitch, leaving passengers stranded on the elevated track. Fire brigade teams, with the help of a crane, began evacuating people as police and engineers reached the site. Some commuters were stuck for over an hour while efforts were made to open the coaches. The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation said the snag was minor and assured that services would be restored soon.
- 07:14 PM, 19 Aug 2025
Maharashtra Weather LIVE Update: 12-Hour Downpour Brings Pune To A Standstill, Police Advise Caution
Continuous rainfall for the past 12 hours caused severe traffic congestion across Pune on Tuesday, with waterlogging, potholes and slow-moving vehicles adding to the chaos. Long queues of vehicles stretched for kilometres on Nagar Road, Sinhgad Road, Kesanand–Wagholi stretch, Hadapsar, Canal Road, SPPU Chowk and Laxmi Road, among other areas.
Pune City Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar issued an advisory urging citizens to remain cautious. “Heavy rainfall continues in the city, with waterlogging reported in several locations. People should avoid stepping out unless necessary. For emergencies, dial helpline number 112,” the statement read.
- 06:28 PM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Eknath Shinde Urges People To Stay Indoor Amid Heavy Rain
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday shared an update on the relief work being carried out in flood-affected areas of the state. "Efforts are being made to provide immediate relief, with 525 pumps operational, 10 mini pumping stations, and six large pumping stations in use. Holding ponds have been created, and NDRF teams are working to shift people from flood-prone areas to safer locations, providing them with food, shelter, and medical camps... Geo-netting is being implemented in landslide-prone areas to prevent further incidents. The BMC is also providing food packets and other essentials to those affected, and public transport services are being managed to reduce traffic... It is an appeal to people to stay indoors unless necessary and for private companies to allow work from home to manage the high-intensity rainfall, which has caused significant flooding but is being mitigated by ongoing drainage efforts... Additionally, they instruct the Municipal Commissioner to assess and provide aid to areas affected by the flooding, including assistance for Ganesh idol immersions," Shinde told ANI.
- 05:28 PM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Heavy Rain In Mumbai And Suburbs For Next 3 Hours, Red Alert Issued
The IMD has placed Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts under a red alert for the next three hours. The advisory warns of intense to very intense rainfall accompanied by strong winds blowing at 40–50 kmph, with gusts possibly reaching up to 60 kmph.,
Impact Based Forecast For Heavy Rainfall Over Mumbai
Updates Of Ongoing Heavy Rainfall Event Issued on 19.08.2025#MumbaiRain #HeavyRainfall #WeatherUpdate #RainForecast #MumbaiWeather #Monsoon2025 #FloodAlert #ClimateImpact #RainySeason #MumbaiNews @moesgoi @airnewsalerts… pic.twitter.com/U13IUeFLhl, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 19, 2025
- 05:18 PM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Flights Delayed, 17 Go-Arounds And 11 Diversions Reported
Heavy Rain has disrupted operations at Mumbai Airport, causing an average delay of 40 minutes for flights. In the afternoon alone, eight flights were forced to go around and three were diverted. Overall, the airport recorded 17 go-arounds and 11 diversions due to the conditions.
- 03:11 PM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Railways Urge Citizens To Travel Only If Necessary Amid Heavy Downpour Alert
- 03:03 PM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Red Alert In Effect, IMD Issues Orange Alert For August 20
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Intense rainfall in Mumbai is expected to subside starting Thursday. The city remains under a red alert today, with an orange alert issued for Wednesday and a yellow alert for Thursday, August 21.
- 02:54 PM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Check Rescheduled Timings Of Following Trains
Check Rescheduled Timings Of Mumbai Trains
- 02:49 PM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: '300 Rescued, 5-6 Dead In Nanded Amid Heavy Rains,' Says DC Rahul Kardile
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Nanded District Collector Rahul Kardile says, "Due to the heavy rainfall yesterday, 4 villages in Mukhed taluka faced difficulties. The SDRF team rescued 300 people, but unfortunately, 5-6 people died in Hasnad village. Their bodies were recovered today."
,
#WATCH | Nanded, Maharashtra: Nanded District Collector Rahul Kardile says, "Due to the heavy rainfall yesterday, 4 villages in Mukhed taluka faced difficulties. The SDRF team rescued 300 people, but unfortunately, 5-6 people died in Hasnad village. Their bodies were recovered… pic.twitter.com/P4uyjAJFVi, — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2025
- 02:26 PM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Mithi River Water Level Gradually Receding, Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "Due to heavy rainfall in the state, there has been loss of life and property at some places. SDRF and NDRF personnel are deployed at certain locations. Mumbai has received around 300mm of rainfall due to which there have been a few disruptions."
,
#WATCH | On heavy rainfall in the state, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "Due to heavy rainfall in the state, there has been loss of life and property at some places. SDRF and NDRF personnel are deployed at certain locations. Mumbai has received around 300mm of rainfall… pic.twitter.com/wqymRiqv41, — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2025
- 01:56 PM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: NHAI Instructs To Shut Rayta Bridge Along National Highway 61
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: The National Highway Authority has instructed the Thane District Administration to close vehicular traffic on the Rayta Bridge along National Highway 61 (Kalyan–Murbad–Malshej route) due to the continuous rise in the Ulhas River’s water level caused by heavy rainfall and discharge from the Barvi dam.
According to TOI, the authority stated that the bridge has become unsafe for traffic and advised using alternative routes to avoid accidents.
- 01:53 PM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Heavy Rainfall Continues To Lash Several Parts Of City
VIDEO | Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall continues to lash several parts of Mumbai. Visuals from Atal Setu Bridge.
(Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/9kZuvof1cS, — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 19, 2025
- 01:12 PM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Warning Issued To People Living Near Mula River
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Mulshi Dam will increase water discharge into the Mula River to 10,600 cusecs by 1 PM today, officials said. Citizens have been urged to avoid the riverbed and exercise caution.
- 01:05 PM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: City Received Over 300mm Rainfall In Last 24 hours
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has said several parts of the city recorded more than 300 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours ending 8am on Tuesday. “Despite this, all civic machinery is on alert. In view of the red alert issued by the IMD, we had already declared a holiday for all schools and colleges. After discussions with the state government, on Tuesday we extended this to all government, semi-government and municipal offices. Private offices have also been advised to allow employees to work from home to ease road traffic,” he said.
- 01:02 PM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Visuals Show Flood Like Situation In Parts Of Vasai, Palghar
🚨 Flood like situation in parts of Vasai, Palghar amid extremely heavy rains. ⛈️#MumbaiRains @Rahulma05804094 pic.twitter.com/6hb6aL9rzU https://t.co/phVo1RvRLY, — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) August 19, 2025
- 12:23 PM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: 4 Stranded As Car Swept Away In Beed; 1 Dead Amid Heavy Rainfall
One person died while three others were rescued after being stranded as their car got swept away on a flooded road in Maharashtra's Beed district, officials said on Tuesday as per PTI Reported.
- 12:11 PM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Central Railway Suspends Local Train Services On Harbour line
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: According to PTI officials, Central Railway suspends local train services on harbour line due to submergence of tracks; main line fast services also hit.
- 12:08 PM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Visuals Outside Kurla Railway Station Show Knee-Deep Water Levels
#WATCH | Continuous heavy rainfall causes severe waterlogging in parts of Mumbai, with knee-deep water levels in some parts
Visuals from outside Kurla railway station pic.twitter.com/TS0yQ7Q5p4, — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2025
- 12:06 PM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Pune Receives Heavy Rainfall | Video
#WATCH | Maharashtra's Pune receives heavy rain pic.twitter.com/CKN2utXDpM, — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2025
- 11:44 AM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Train Services On Main & Harbour Lines Delayed By 15 Minutes
#WATCH | Mumbai | CPRO Central Railway, Swapnil Nila, "Heavy rain started after 5 AM on Mumbai's Central Railway and Harbour Railway lines... The water level of the Mithi River is touching around 3.1-3.2 meters, which means if the rain continues, there is a possibility of… pic.twitter.com/R8MtaK7Sz9, — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2025
- 11:36 AM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Pune, Mumbai, Thane Under Red Alert
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: IMD has issued a red alert for Pune district, warning of heavy rainfall in the ghat regions of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Pune over the next three hours, along with winds blowing at 40–50 kmph and gusts reaching up to 60 kmph.
- 11:10 AM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Visits State Emergency Control Room
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: In a post on X, Ajit Pawar wrote, "Visited the State Emergency Control Room to gather information about the situation arising due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai city and its surrounding areas, as well as other parts of the state, and issued necessary instructions".,
VIDEO | Jalna, Maharashtra: Kasura River overflows, water surges over Srishti Bridge on Shegaon-Pandharpur Dindi Highway. Traffic disrupted, locals advised to avoid the area. A flood alert has been issued.
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/dyAk2S144h, — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 19, 2025
- 11:03 AM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Water Enters Into Residential Areas
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Due to overnight downpour in mumbai, water entered the residential areas of Dombivli MIDC, leaving residents in chaos. Knee-deep water floods into the buildings as the drain passing through the area overflowed.
- 11:01 AM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Waterlogging Disrupts Traffic Across City; Check Affected Areas
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Surve Nagar in Kurla, Shaikh Mistry Dargah Road in Wadala, outside Oberoi Mall in Goregaon, Gandhi Nagar in Vikhroli, Shirodkar Market in Parel, Shanti Nagar Paper Box in MIDC, Gol Temple, Gulalwadi, Nawab Tank, Bawla Compound in Byculla, Wadala Station Junction, near Maratha Mandir Cinema in Mumbai Central, and Sewri are waterlogged, affecting traffic movement in mumbai.
- 11:00 AM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Jalna Flood Alert Issued As Kasura River Overflows, Srishti Bridge Submerged
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: A flood alert has been issued in Jalna as the overflowing Kasura River submerged the Srishti Bridge, disrupting traffic on the Shegaon-PandharpurDindi Highway.,
VIDEO | Jalna, Maharashtra: Kasura River overflows, water surges over Srishti Bridge on Shegaon-Pandharpur Dindi Highway. Traffic disrupted, locals advised to avoid the area. A flood alert has been issued.
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/dyAk2S144h, — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 19, 2025
- 10:52 AM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Akasa Air Issues Travel Advisory Amid Heavy Rainfall
#TravelUpdate: Due to heavy rainfall in certain parts of Mumbai, Hyderabad, Goa, Pune, and Guwahati, we anticipate slow moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport.
To ensure a seamless travel experience, we request you to plan for additional travel time to…, — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) August 19, 2025
- 10:47 AM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Malad Subway Closed Due To Waterlogging
पाणी साचल्याने मालाड सबवे बंद.
Malad Subway closed Due To Water Logging.
#MTPTrafficUpdate, — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 19, 2025
- 10:39 AM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Traffic Disrupted Due To Waterlogging At Shirodkar Market
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Due to waterlogging at Shirodkar Market in Parel, traffic is being obstructed, and traffic police are assisting citizens in clearing the way.
,
परळ येथील शिरोडकर मार्केट येथे पाणी साचल्याने वाहतुकीस अडथळा निर्माण होत असल्याने सदर ठिकाणी वाहतूक पोलीस नागरिकांना मार्ग काढण्यास मदत करत आहेत. #MumbaiRain #MTPTrafficUpdates #MTPMonsoonUpdates
pic.twitter.com/6AsxujFCly, — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 19, 2025
- 10:20 AM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Heavy Rains Disrupt Over 250 Flights At Mumbai Airport
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: As per Flightradar data, intense rainfall in Mumbai led to major flight disruptions, with delays reported for 155 outbound flights and 102 arriving flights at the city’s airport.
- 10:07 AM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Heavy Rains Trigger Waterlogging In Nalasopara East, Commuters Affected
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Torrential overnight rainfall led to significant waterlogging across Nalasopara East on Tuesday morning, disrupting daily life. Central Park Road, a vital link to the Nalasopara railway station was among the worst hit. Typically bustling with thousands of Mumbai-bound commuters during peak hours, the stretch appeared nearly deserted due to the flooding.
- 09:56 AM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Rains Today Live Updates: High Tide Hits Marine Drive Amid Heavy Rainfall
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Marine Drive witnesses high tides amid the heavy rainfall in the city.,
#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Marine Drive witnesses high tides amid the heavy rainfall in the city. pic.twitter.com/83D21X2wgf, — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2025
- 09:31 AM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: BMC Declares Holiday For Private Offices Amid Red Alert; Work From Home Advised
Mumbai Rains Today Live Updates: In view of the Red Alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for extremely heavy rainfall on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a holiday for all private offices and establishments within its limits, excluding those offering essential or emergency services. Authorities have asked organisations to instruct employees to work from home based on job requirements.,
BMC has declared a holiday today for all private offices and establishments in its jurisdiction, except for essential/emergency services.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for extremely heavy rainfall in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)… https://t.co/595YPINkQ9, — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2025
- 09:20 AM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Western Railways Confirms Harbour, Suburban Line Trains To Remain Operational
Mumbai Rains Today Live Updates: Harbour (Mahim–Goregaon) and suburban line trains to continue running, confirms Western Railways.
- 09:17 AM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Waterlogging Reported On Atal Setu Highway In Panvel As Heavy Rains Continue To lash City
VIDEO | Mumbai: Waterlogging on Atal Setu Highway, Panvel, as heavy rainfall continues to batter the region.#MumbaiRain #MumbaiNews
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/7x2DkosEHo, — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 19, 2025
- 09:15 AM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Visuals Show Severe Waterlogging In Chembur
#WATCH | Mumbai: Severe waterlogging in Chembur following incessant rainfall in the region. pic.twitter.com/ucixWjUz1W, — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2025
- 09:14 AM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Heavy Rain Causes Waterlogging In Bandra-Khar Link Road | Watch
#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Waterlogging can be seen in various parts of Mumbai as heavy rain lashes the city.
Visuals from Bandra Khar Link Road pic.twitter.com/cP7WCZmXiA, — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2025
- 08:59 AM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Heavy Rain in Mumbai Causes Flight Delays At Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport
Mumbai Rains Today Live Updates: Mumbai saw intense rainfall on Tuesday, leading to flight disruptions at the city airport. Arrival flights were delayed by an average of 10 minutes, while departures faced delays of about 20 minutes. Passengers were advised to verify their flight status before heading to the airport.
- 08:55 AM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Indian Army Conducts Flood Relief In Maharashtra’s Nanded District
Mumbai Rains Today Live Updates: Following severe flooding in the villages of Rawan and Husnan near the Lendi River in Maharashtra’s Nanded district, around 50 residents were stranded due to rising water levels. After an urgent plea for help from the District Disaster Management Officer on Monday, the Indian Army promptly dispatched a rescue column, including medical, engineering, and emergency task force units, reports India Today.
- 08:28 AM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Tourists Evacuated From Powai Lake Area As Water Level Rises
Mumbai Weather Forecast Live Updates: Tourists were evacuated from Mumbai’s Powai Lake on Monday due to rising water levels after heavy rainfall.
- 08:03 AM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: City Faces Relentless Rain For 3rd Day, Netizens Share Videos
Mumbai reels under relentless rains for the 3rd day. IMD issues red alert for Tuesday with warnings of extremely heavy downpour. Schools & colleges to remain shut as waterlogging, traffic chaos & casualties hit #MumbaiRain #Mumbai #MumbaiRainAlert pic.twitter.com/duXxtuzCY9, — Rudra Singh Rajput (@Rsr121994) August 19, 2025
- 07:38 AM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Harbour Line Services Delayed Due To Waterlogging At Key Stations After Heavy Rain
Mumbai Weather Forecast Live Updates: Train operations on the Harbour Line experienced minor delays on Monday due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging at Mankhurd, Govandi, Kurla, and Tilak Nagar stations. The Mumbai Division of Central Railway apologized for the inconvenience caused and confirmed that services were running with slight delays.
- 07:32 AM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: 7 Dead, Red and Orange Alerts In 16 Districts; 4 Lakh Hectares Of Crops Damaged
Mumbai Weather Forecast Live Updates: Heavy rains in Maharashtra over the past two days have claimed seven lives, including four in the Marathwada region, as per a government press release. Chief Minister Fadnavis stated that red or orange alerts have been issued in 15 to 16 districts across the state. Mukhed taluka in Nanded was hit hardest, experiencing a cloudburst like situation. Rescue efforts are underway with assistance from the Army, NDRF, and local police. Around four lakh hectares of farmland particularly in Yavatmal, Beed, and Nanded have been damaged by the intense rainfall.
- 07:22 AM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Andheri Subway Shut Due To Severe Waterlogging | Video
The Andheri Subway in Mumbai has been closed due to heavy waterlogging caused by continuous rainfall.,
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Waterlogging seen as heavy rain lashes Mumbai. Visuals from Andheri Subway. pic.twitter.com/UCS5khQm2Y, — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2025
- 07:16 AM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut On August 19 Amid Heavy Downpour, Says BMC
Mumbai Rains Today Live Updates: All schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain shut on Tuesday, August 19, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in light of the continuous heavy rainfall across the city.,
🚨 Gandhi Market, Sion already waterlogged due to heavy rains.. 5:30 AM ⛈️ #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/t44fMg64Wm https://t.co/WZkSNH0FSy, — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) August 19, 2025
- 07:15 AM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory Amid Heavy Rainfall
Indigo Airlines issues a travel advisory. It wrote, "With Mumbai drenched in heavy showers, several routes to the airport are witnessing waterlogging and sluggish traffic. This has, in turn, led to operational challenges, with delays in both departures and arrivals and we truly regret the inconvenience this may cause...",
Travel Advisory
⛈️ With Mumbai drenched in heavy showers, several routes to the airport are witnessing waterlogging and sluggish traffic.
This has, in turn, led to operational challenges, with delays in both departures and arrivals and we truly regret the inconvenience this may…, — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 19, 2025
- 07:10 AM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Weather Today Live Updates: City Records Over 180mm Rainfall Overnight
Vikhroli- 194.5 mm
Santacruz- 185.0 mm
Juhu- 173.5 mm
Byculla- 167.0 mm
Bandra- 157.0 mm
Colaba- 79.8 mm
Mahalaxmi- 71.9 mm