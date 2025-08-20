Mumbai Rains Flight Delay: Amid continued heavy rainfall in Mumbai, IndiGo and SpiceJet have issued travel advisories alerting passengers to potential disruptions and changes in flight schedules. With persistent downpours affecting normal operations across Maharashtra, both airlines urged travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Is IndiGo Operating Flights In Mumbai? Check Travel Advsiory IndiGo shared an advisory on X, stating," In a post on X, the airline wrote, "While we want your journey to be as hassle-free as possible, Mother Nature has her own plans. With heavy rains expected again in #Mumbai, there’s a chance this could lead to air traffic congestion and impact flight operations.

While we continue doing our best… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 20, 2025 While we continue doing our best to keep operations smooth, we recommend planning ahead. Any changes to your flight schedule will be shared via your registered contact details, so do ensure they’re up to date.



Check your flight status on our website or app before heading to the airport. And with waterlogging and slow-moving traffic likely, allow some extra time for your commute.



Stay safe on the roads, and travel prepared."

Is SpiceJet Operating Flights In Mumbai? Check Travel Advsiory SpiceJet also issued a statement, "Due to Bad Weather (Heavy Rainfall) at Mumbai (BOM), our departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://spicejet.com/#status."

#WeatherUpdate: Due to Bad Weather (Heavy Rainfall) at Mumbai (BOM), our departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/2wynECZugy. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) August 19, 2025 Is Akasa Air Operating Flights In Mumbai? Check Travel Advsiory Akasa Air also issued a statment, "Due to heavy rainfall in certain parts of Mumbai, Goa, and Pune, we anticipate slow moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport. To ensure a seamless travel experience, we request you to plan for additional travel time to reach the airport well in time for your flight. Please check your flight status here: http://bit.ly/qpfltsts."

Mumbai Rains: Check IMD Predictions For Today The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday issued a warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms in several parts of India, particularly in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.