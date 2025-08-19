School Holiday Tomorrow Live Updates: Due to continuous Heavy rains, schools in different states are being closed as per the advisory of local administration, like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and other states are receiving continuous rain due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal.

Meanwhile, The Lonavala Municipal Corporation has ordered for shutdown of schools within its jurisdiction on August 20 and 21, 2025. With no change in the situation, many students and parents are confused about whether the authorities will declare a holiday in Mumbai as well. However, the BMC has not yet issued any notification in this regard. Students are advised to keep checking this page for the latest updates from the authorities.

The BMC has denied the fake news regarding school holiday. It has clarified that no such notice has been issued.

Local district collectors and education departments are working closely with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to monitor weather conditions.

Mumbai Santacruz recorded over 200 mm rainfall in the last 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday.

Check this page to get the latest information on which cities and districts will have schools and colleges closed tomorrow on 21 August.

This live blog presents a comprehensive latest updates of the school holiday status in states across the country, helping parents and students stay informed about the latest developments in time.

