- By Sarju Saran Tiwari
- Wed, 20 Aug 2025 10:17 PM (IST)
School Holiday Tomorrow Live Updates: Due to continuous Heavy rains, schools in different states are being closed as per the advisory of local administration, like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and other states are receiving continuous rain due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal.
Meanwhile, The Lonavala Municipal Corporation has ordered for shutdown of schools within its jurisdiction on August 20 and 21, 2025. With no change in the situation, many students and parents are confused about whether the authorities will declare a holiday in Mumbai as well. However, the BMC has not yet issued any notification in this regard. Students are advised to keep checking this page for the latest updates from the authorities.
The BMC has denied the fake news regarding school holiday. It has clarified that no such notice has been issued.
Local district collectors and education departments are working closely with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to monitor weather conditions.
Mumbai Santacruz recorded over 200 mm rainfall in the last 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday.
Check this page to get the latest information on which cities and districts will have schools and colleges closed tomorrow on 21 August.
This live blog presents a comprehensive latest updates of the school holiday status in states across the country, helping parents and students stay informed about the latest developments in time.
- 05:52 PM, 20 Aug 2025
Maharashtra School Holiday Live Updates: 21 August 2025 Details
Student and their can check the details regarding the possibility of a school holiday on August 21, 2025, in Maharashtra.
# The Lonavala Municipal Corporation has ordered for shutdown of schools within its jurisdiction on August 20 & 21, 2025.
# IMD has just issued yellow alerts in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri. Heavy rainfall is expected in these areas.
# Pune is on Orange alert and can expect very heavy rainfall. .
# Both government and private schools and other educational institutions were closed in Navi Mumbai today.
- 05:37 PM, 20 Aug 2025
School Holiday Live Updates: Is August 21, 2025, a holiday?
For now, schools will remain open on August 21, 2025, in the Maharashtra region, and the decision to declare a holiday is likely to come either late tonight or early tomorrow morning. Schools in Noida will remain closed on account of the Guru Dronacharya Mela at Dankaur.
- 05:31 PM, 20 Aug 2025
Maharashtra School Holiday Live Updates: Will There Be A Holiday Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain and IMD Alert?
Due to heavy rainfall, Maharashtra School Holiday on 21 August 2025 is expected. Candidates can check the recent updates here to know if schools will remain closed tomorrow.
- 05:12 PM, 20 Aug 2025
Mumbai Schools Closed TOMORROW Live Updates: School principal Dies in floods in Gadchiroli.
The principal of the Gadchiroli Zilla Parishad Primary School has died in the floods. His body has been recovered after he was swept away by the flood waters two days ago.
- 05:11 PM, 20 Aug 2025
Mumbai School Closed Today Live Update: Work from home (WFH) in Private Companies
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for heavy rains in Mumbai and suburban areas. Schools and government offices were closed. Private companies had asked employees to work from home. There was waterlogging in many areas and traffic was affected.
- 04:53 PM, 20 Aug 2025
Karanataka Schools Closed Tomorrow Live Updates: School closure notice?
Due to continuous heavy rains in the last few days in Dharwad district of Karnataka, all Anganwadi centres, primary and high schools, pre-university colleges and degree colleges remained closed on August 20. But there is no notice of school closure for the next day yet
- 04:46 PM, 20 Aug 2025
Karnataka School Holiday Updates LIVE: Schools, Anganwadi Centres in Dharwad Closed Today
Anganwadi centres, primary and high schools, pre-university colleges and degree colleges in Karnataka's Dharwad district will remain closed today, August 20, due to continuous heavy rains for the last few days, Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu told ANI.
- 04:13 PM, 20 Aug 2025
School Holiday Tomorrow Live Updates: University of Mumbai Postpones Exam
The University of Mumbai had earlier that all examinations scheduled for August 20, 2025, have been postponed. Authorities said the move was taken in the interest of student safety, as heavy rains have severely impacted public transport. Fresh exam dates will be notified soon.
- 03:50 PM, 20 Aug 2025
Maharashtra School Holiday Live Updates: Mumbai Schools closed tomorrow?
As of now there is no update on schools being closed in Mumbai on August 21. Some schools, however, have switched to online mode of learning. student are advised to be in touch with their respective schools.
- 03:45 PM, 20 Aug 2025
Maharashtra School Holiday Live Updates: Pune Schools Closed Tomorrow Due to Rain
The Lonavla Municipal Council has announced the closure of schools within its jurisdiction on August 20 and 21, 2025.
- 02:28 PM, 20 Aug 2025
Mumbai Rains Live Updates : BMC Issues Updates On Mumbai's Heavy Rainfall
🌧️बृहन्मुंबई (मुंबई शहर व उपनगरे) क्षेत्रात मागील दोन दिवसांत अतिमुसळधार पाऊस कोसळला आहे. तसेच, बुधवार, दिनांक २० ऑगस्ट २०२५ च्या मध्यरात्रीपासून संततधार पाऊस सुरु आहे.
🚃सद्यपरिस्थितीत मुंबईतील जनजीवन सामान्य आहे. मध्य रेल्वे, पश्चिम रेल्वे आणि हार्बर रेल्वेसेवेसह 'बेस्ट'…, — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 20, 2025
- 02:02 PM, 20 Aug 2025
Maharashtra School Holiday Live Updates: Mumbai Schools closed Tomorrow?
Till Now, there is no information regarding schools Holiday in Mumbai on August 21 (Tomorrow). Some schools, however, have switched to online mode of learning. hence, students are advised to be in touch with respective schools for authentic update regarding school holiday.
- 12:56 PM, 20 Aug 2025
School Holiday Today Live Updates: BMC dismisses fake school holiday claims Amid Heavy Rainfall
BMC shared a screenshot on its official X handle claiming that schools in Mumbai have declared a holiday on August 20, but the BMC dismissed it as a fake.
“This message is fake. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has not issued any such information through its official social media platforms,” said BMC in a post on its official X handle.
,
हा संदेश खोटा आहे. बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिकेने आपल्या सोशल मीडियावरून अशी कोणतीही माहिती प्रसारित केलेली नाही.
This message is fake. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has not issued any such information through its official social media platforms.#MyBMCUpdates… pic.twitter.com/hl0FYRouew, — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 19, 2025
- 12:50 PM, 20 Aug 2025
Mumbai School Holiday LIVE UPDATES: Santacruz receives over 200 mm rain in 24 hours
As per the IMD data; Mumbai Santacruz observatory, recorded 200 mm rainfall in the past 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday. Severe heavy rain has been predicted in parts of Mumbai as well as neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts. Schools are closed in several parts of maharastra.
- 12:16 PM, 20 Aug 2025
Schools Closed Today Live Updates: School, Colleges in Pune, Navi Mumbai And Karnataka
Schools are closed several parts of India due to heavy rainfall. Many educational institutes ( school & colleges) are closed in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Mumbai in view of IMD alert.
- 11:55 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Maharashtra Schools Holiday Live Updates: Thane, Panvel, Navi Mumbai Schools Closed Today
According per the report, all schools in the district closed today, August 20, 2025. The Panvel Municipal Corporation has also declared a holiday for all govt. and private schools, ashram schools, colleges, and vocational, training institutions in its jurisdiction.
- 11:36 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Mumbai School Holiday Live Updates: Open or Closed?
- There is no holiday has been declared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
- The clarification came after a screenshot claiming schools would be shut went viral on social media. The BMC dismissed the message as fake.
“This message is fake. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has not issued any such information through its official social media platforms,” the civic body said in a post on its official X handle.
- 11:07 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Mumbai School Holiday Live Updates: Schools, Colleges to Remain Closed?
Both government and private schools are closed in Navi Mumbai today due to heavy rains.
- 10:14 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Mumbai Schools Closed Today Live Updates: Panvel Municipal Corporation Announces Closure
Schools and colleges will remain closed in Panvel today on August 20, 2025.
- 10:10 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Schools Closed in Karnataka's Belagavi live
A red alert has been declared in Belagavi district for Tuesday and Wednesday due to continuous heavy rainfall.
- 10:01 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Maharashtra School Holiday Today Live: Pune Schools in Lonavala Closed
The Lonavla Municipal Council has ordered the shutdown of schools within its jurisdiction on August 20 and 21, 2025. The decision follows a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the ghat sections of Pune district.
- 08:34 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Maharashra School Holiday Today Live updates:
On Tuesday, the IMD issued Red alert for the north Konkan region, including Mumbai, as well as several areas of central Maharashtra, warning of extremely heavy rainfall till Aug. 20. Besides Mumbai, the alert has also been issued for Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Palghar.
The weather department has forecasted strong winds, reaching up to 40-50 kmph, over the region till aug 22.,
- 07:12 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Mumbai Schools Closed Tomorrow LIVE: Schools Remain Closed TODAY (August 20) In THESE REGION
Panvel Municipal Corporation has announced the closure of schools and colleges on August 20, 2025. Apart from this, schools in Thane will remain closed tomorrow, while Pune has announced a shutdown till August 21, 2025.
- 06:50 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Maharashtra School Holiday Today Live Updates: Heavy Rain Prompts Two-Day School Holiday In Lonavala
The Lonavala Municipal Council (LMC) has declared a two-day local holiday for all schools in its jurisdiction on Wednesday and Thursday, August 20 and 21, 2025, due to rainfall and a red alert warning in the region.
- 06:42 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Maharashtra, Mumbai School Holiday Live Updates: Why is Mumbai receiving heavy rainfall?
As per a media report, heavy rainfall was caused due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal (BoB) and also due to the strengthening of monsoon winds.
As heavy rainfall continues to lash several parts of Maharashtra, educational institutions in Thane, Panvel, Navi Mumbai, and Lonavala have been instructed to remain closed till Thursday. However, schools and colleges in Mumbai are expected to operate as usual, as the BMC has not declared a holiday for today.
- 06:36 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Mumbai Schools Closed Today LIVE Updates: Are schools closed today?
A notice was being circulated last evening claiming that schools have been closed on August 20 due to red alert. BMC has however claimed that the notice is fake.
As of Now, BMC has not declared the closure of schools or colleges.
- 06:35 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Kerala School Holiday Today Live Updates:
IMD has not issued any alert for any district for August 20, 2025. Due to the low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal, heavy rains and strong winds occurred in many parts of Kerala.
- 06:33 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Karnataka School Holiday Today Live Updates:
- IMD has issued a yellow alert for coastal Karnataka, warning of heavy rainfall on August 20, 2025.
- Yellow alerts have been issued for August 20, 2025, for Uttar Kannada and Udupi districts.
- Major urban cities in Karnataka and Kerala have also received heavy rainfall.
- According to the forecast issued by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre, heavy rains and strong winds will continue in coastal and hilly regions until August 20, 2025.,
- 06:20 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Maharashtra School Holiday Today Live Updates: Pune Schools In Lonavala Closed Till Tomorrow ( August 21)
The Lonavla Municipal Council has ordered the shutdown of schools within its jurisdiction on August 20 and 21, 2025. The decision follows a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the ghat sections of Pune district.
- 06:14 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Maharashtra School Holiday Today Live Updates:
School & College Holiday Declared in Thane Aur Navi Mumbai on 20th August. IMD has issued a Red Alert for Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane and it has been raining continuously since morning. Avoid going out of the house unless it is necessary. Earlier, Schools and colleges in Mumbai are also demanding a holiday, so that children stay at home for safety
- 06:08 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Maharashra School Holiday Today Live updates:
On Tuesday, the IMD issued Red alert for the north Konkan region, including Mumbai, as well as several areas of central Maharashtra, warning of extremely heavy rainfall till Aug. 20. Besides Mumbai, the alert has also been issued for Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Palghar.
The weather department has forecasted strong winds, reaching up to 40-50 kmph, over the region till aug 22.
- 06:04 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Maharashra School holiday TODAY live updates: Navi Mumbai, Palghar School Holiday
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Palghar Municipal Corporation also have announced a holiday for schools and colleges within the jurisdiction of the municipal corporation.,
अतिवृष्टीच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर उद्या दि.20 ऑगस्ट 2025 रोजी नवी मुंबई महानगरपालिका क्षेत्रातील महानगरपालिकेच्या व सर्व माध्यमांच्या शाळांना सुट्टी जाहीर करण्यात आली आहे याची कृपया नोंद घ्यावी. pic.twitter.com/7FPNGgA61j, — Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (@NMMConline) August 19, 2025
- 05:57 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Maharashtra Holiday School Today Live Updates: Thane School Holiday
Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) posted the circular at 9:20 p.m. on social media platform X. The document is an official order from the District Collector and District Magistrate of Thane, India, concerning a holiday for educational institutions.
ठाणे जिल्ह्यात सुरू असलेल्या अतिवृष्टीच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर, ठाणे जिल्ह्यातील सर्व व्यवस्थापनांच्या आणि सर्व माध्यमांच्या, सर्व प्रकारच्या शाळांना दि. २० ऑगस्ट, २०२५ रोजी सुटी जाहीर करण्यात आली आहे. pic.twitter.com/5AFX9FX8eP
— Thane Municipal Corporation - ठाणे महानगरपालिका (@TMCaTweetAway) August 19, 2025
- 05:43 AM, 20 Aug 2025
School Holiday Declared Today Live Updates: Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh
All educational establishments in the city that are connected to the UP Board, Basic Education Council, CBSE, ICSE Board, technical colleges, ITI, and polytechnics will also be closed on August 20.
There will be a holiday today at Islamia Girls Inter College, FR Islamia Inter College, Kasturba Nagar Nigam Girls Inter College, Khalil Uma Vidyalaya, SV Inter College, DAV Kalicharan Uma Vidyalaya, Rambharose Lal Girls Inter College, Tilak Inter College, PM Shri Government Inter College, and Government Girls Inter College in honor of Urs-e-Ala Hazrat in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.
- 05:37 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Mumbai Schools Closed Tomorrow LIVE: Schools Remain Closed TODAY (August 20) In THESE REGION
Panvel Municipal Corporation has announced the closure of schools and colleges on August 20, 2025. Apart from this, schools in Thane will remain closed tomorrow, while Pune has announced a shutdown till August 21, 2025.
- 05:35 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Kerala School Holiday Today Live Updates:
IMD has not issued any alert for any district for August 20, 2025. Due to the low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal, heavy rains and strong winds occurred in many parts of Kerala.
- 05:33 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Karnataka School Holiday Today Live Updates:
IMD has issued a yellow alert for coastal Karnataka, warning of heavy rainfall on August 20, 2025.
Yellow alerts have been issued for August 20, 2025, for Uttar Kannada and Udupi districts.
Major urban cities in Karnataka and Kerala have also received heavy rainfall.
According to the forecast issued by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre, heavy rains and strong winds will continue in coastal and hilly regions until August 20, 2025.
- 05:30 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Maharashtra School Holiday Live Updates: School & College Shuts Today On 20 August 2025
- As Per official confirmation that the schools in the districts of Thane, Palghar, Panvel will be closed on August 20, 2025.
-All the schools in the Lonavala (Pune District) will be officially closed for 2 days, i.e., from August 20, 2025, and August 21, 2025.
-The school holiday in Mumbai for August 20, 2025, is yet to be announced.
-IMD has issued a red alert for Madhya Maharashtra on August 19, 2025, for extremely heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls.
-IMD issued yellow alerts in Buldhana, Washim, Yavatmal, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, and Bhandara on August 19, 2025.
-For August 20, 2025, IMD has issued a red alert for Madhya Maharashtra with a warning of heavy rainfall.
- 05:24 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Maharashtra Schools Holiday LIVE UPDATES : Schools in Lonavala to Remain Closed Till Aug 21
The Lonavla Municipal Council has declared all schools will reamin closed within its jurisdiction on Aug 20 and 21, following a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for ghat sections of Pune district.
- 05:15 AM, 20 Aug 2025
MAHARASHTRA School Holidays Live Updates: Panvel local authority declared SCHOOL holiday for TODAY ( August 20)
Panvel Municipal Corporation also followed suit and said that the area's schools will remain closed on Wednesday due to the red alert for heavy rains.
,
अतिवृष्टीच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर महापालिका कार्यक्षेत्रातील सर्व शाळा व महाविद्यालयांना सुट्टी जाहीर करण्यात आली आहे.#PanvelMunicipalCorporation #Panvel #schoolholidays pic.twitter.com/PiDZfvgU8l, — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) August 19, 2025
- 05:08 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Navi mumbai School Holiday Today Live Updates: Holiday Declared Across the Areas
Due To Heavy Rainfall & IMD Alert, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation declared Wednesday a holiday for all schools in the area.
,
अतिवृष्टीच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर उद्या दि.20 ऑगस्ट 2025 रोजी नवी मुंबई महानगरपालिका क्षेत्रातील महानगरपालिकेच्या व सर्व माध्यमांच्या शाळांना सुट्टी जाहीर करण्यात आली आहे याची कृपया नोंद घ्यावी. pic.twitter.com/7FPNGgA61j, — Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (@NMMConline) August 19, 2025
- 05:05 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Mumbai School Holiday Live Updates:
Mumbai schools are likely to have a working day on Wednesday, August 20.
BMC shared a screenshot on its official X handle claiming that schools in Mumbai have declared a holiday on August 20, but the BMC dismissed it as a fake.,
“This message is fake. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has not issued any such information through its official social media platforms,” said BMC in a post on its official X handle.
,
,
हा संदेश खोटा आहे. बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिकेने आपल्या सोशल मीडियावरून अशी कोणतीही माहिती प्रसारित केलेली नाही.
This message is fake. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has not issued any such information through its official social media platforms.#MyBMCUpdates… pic.twitter.com/hl0FYRouew, — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 19, 2025
- 12:18 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Karnataka Schools Closed Today Live Updates: All School Closed In Belagavi taluks On Aug 20
Belagavi district authority has declared a holiday for all education institutions today on Wednesday (August 20) amid heavy railfall in the region
- 09:57 PM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Schools Closed Tomorrow Live Updates: IMD Issued Red alert In Various Region
The State Emergency authority has issued a Red Alert for the next 12 hours for Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburbs, Thane, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Raigad, Chandrapur districts, and the Pune Ghat, Nashik Ghat areas.
- 09:51 PM, 19 Aug 2025
Karnataka Schools Closed Tomorrow Live Updates: All School Closed In Belagavi taluks On Aug 20
Belagavi district authority has declared a holiday for all education institutions on Wednesday (August 20) amid heavy railfall in the region
- 09:44 PM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Schools Closed Tomorrow LIVE Updates: Red Alert in Mumbai!
The State Emergency Action Center has issued a red alert for Mumbai city, Mumbai suburbs, Thane, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Raigad, Chandrapur districts and Pune Ghat, Nashik Ghat or complex for the next 12 hours.
- 09:24 PM, 19 Aug 2025
Maharashtra Schools Closed Tomorrow Live Updates: Panvel Municipal Corporation Declares Holiday For Schools And Colleges For Aug 20
The Panvel Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra has declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Wednesday, thus giving a mini-rest-cation to students in the rains. The municipal corporation wrote in a post on X,
"In the backdrop of heavy rainfall, a holiday has been declared for all schools and colleges within the jurisdiction of the municipal corporation.
- 09:16 PM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Schools Closed Tomorrow Live Updates: State Emergency Operations Center Issues Red Alert for Various Regions
The State Emergency Operations Center has issued a Red Alert for the next 12 hours for Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburbs, Thane, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Raigad, Chandrapur districts, and the Pune Ghat, Nashik Ghat areas.
- 08:50 PM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Schools Closed Tomorrow Live Updates: City Records Over 200 mm of Rain
Mumbai received an exceptionally heavy downpour on Tuesday, with over 200 mm of rain falling in an 11-hour period between 4 am and 3 pm. Local authorities are closely monitoring the situation and residents are advised to exercise caution and stay informed about further weather advisories. Schools will remain closed tomorrow due to the ongoing heavy rains.
- 08:33 PM, 19 Aug 2025
Maharashtra School Holiday Live: Lonavla muncipal announced 2 days holiday
The Lonavla Municipal Council has announced a holiday for all schools within its jurisdiction on Aug 20 and 21, following a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for ghat sections of Pune district.
- 08:28 PM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Schools Closed Tomorrow LIVE Updates: Schools, Colleges to Remain Closed in Panvel
Many students and parents are confused about whether the authorities will declare a holiday on August 20. As of now, the BMC has not released any notification in this regard. Students are advised to keep visiting this page for the latest announcements from the authorities.
Meanwhile, the Panvel Municipal Corporation has announced the closure of schools and colleges on August 20, 2025.
- 08:22 PM, 19 Aug 2025
Karnataka School Closed Live Updates: Educational Institutions Closed In 7 Karnataka Districts Amid Heavy Rain Today
As a precautionary measure, holidays have been declared in schools and colleges in Dharwad, Chikkamagaluru, Belagavi, Karwar, Hassan, Bidar and Madikeri districts. There is a possibility of a holiday tomorrow i.e. on 20th August as well.
- 07:38 PM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Schools Closed Tomorrow Live Update: IMD Issued Red Alert In These Regions
IMD has issued a red alert for Konkan, including Mumbai and ghat areas of central Maharashtra, predicting extremely heavy rainfall till August 20, according to the PTI report.
- 07:33 PM, 19 Aug 2025
School Holiday Tomorrow Live Updates: More Closures Possible Due to Rainfall Till 20 August
-Since the IMD has forecast continuous rainfall till 20 August, more states and districts may announce last-minute school closures.
-Parents and students are strongly advised to check official government notifications, education department circulars, and district administration alerts before heading to school or college.
- 07:26 PM, 19 Aug 2025
Mumbai Schools Closed Tomorrow Live Updates: Heavy rain increases possibility of school holiday tomorrow
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reporting over 200 mm of rain within an 11-hour period on Tuesday, specifically between 4 am and 3 pm.
Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and residents are advised to exercise caution and stay informed about further weather advisories. The ongoing heavy rains underscore the challenges faced during the monsoon season in Mumbai.
- 07:18 PM, 19 Aug 2025
School Holiday Tomorrow In Himachal Pradesh Live Updates: Why Schools Are Closed?
The Deputy Commissioner of Kullu, Torul S. Raveesh, issued the order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Reports from local officers showed that many areas faced cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides, broken footbridges, and road blockages.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also gave a Yellow Alert for August 19 in Kullu. That is why all types of schools and colleges, including DIET, Anganwadi Centres, ITIs, Polytechnic, Engineering, and Pharmacy colleges (both government and private), will remain closed in Kullu and Banjar subdivisions.
- 06:46 PM, 19 Aug 2025
Maharashtra School Holiday Tomorrow Live Updates:
Toll rises to 8, hundreds evacuated; CM Devendra Fadnavis says next 48 hours crucial.
The Thane district Authority said that under the Disaster Management Act, all schools and colleges in the district will remain closed on August 19, 2025.. Decisions regarding school and college closures on August 20 will be announced by the administration by this evening (August 19), depending on the rainfall forecast.
- 06:33 PM, 19 Aug 2025
Jammu Kashmir School Closed on 20th August Live Updates:
Due to heavy rainfall and multiple cloudbursts in the Jammu division and Karnataka, too, educational institutions have been ordered to remain closed till August 19. Now, students and their parents are confused about whether the authorities will declare a holiday on August 20.
- 06:27 PM, 19 Aug 2025
Karnataka School Holiday News Live Updates: School & Colleges Closed in 7 Districts
In Karnataka, 7 districts (Dharwad, Chikkamagaluru, Belagavi, Karwar, Hassan, Bidar, and Madikeri) declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Tuesday due to heavy and continuous rain.
It was a precautionary measure taken by the respective district administrations in response to the severe weather conditions
- 06:24 PM, 19 Aug 2025
Maharashtra School Holiday Tomorrow Live Updates: Lonavla Municipal Council Annouces Holiday
The Lonavla Municipal Council has announced a holiday for all schools within its jurisdiction on Aug 20 and 21, following a red alert issued by the IMD for ghat sections of Pune district.
according to the order issued by the municipal council CEO Ashok Sabale, all primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools will remain closed during this period.
- 06:16 PM, 19 Aug 2025
Karnataka school holiday Live Updates: Schools Closed on 19th August due to Heavy Rainfall
Due to frequent heavy rail accident warnings and potential risk to the safety of students, local authorities in Karnataka's Kodagu district have ordered closure of all government, private institutions till August 19 (today). There is no official update on the upcoming holiday.
- 06:05 PM, 19 Aug 2025
Maharashtra School Holidays Live Updates: Minister Reviews Mumbai Rain Situation Amid Red Alert
Due to a heavy rain & IMD Red Alert in the Mumbai area today, State Minister Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha visited the emergency control room at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters.
The Municipal Commissioner and Police Commissioner were also with him during the visit.
- 06:01 PM, 19 Aug 2025
School Holiday Tomorrow Live Updates: Schools, colleges closed in Kullu ,Himachal Pradesh (HP)
All educational institutions (School and colleges) in Kullu district will remain closed today, Tuesday, August 19, 2025. in response to continuous heavy rainfall, widespread landslides, and significant road blockages across the region.