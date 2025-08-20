Inspiring Story: Success is not a coincidence. It is hard work in the right direction, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, an immense love for what you are doing or learning to do that will make you reach the top of your field.

It is hard to defeat a person who never gives up and nothing can make it more convincing than the success story of Shrikant Jichkar, a man with 20 degrees, who also cleared the UPSC exam twice, later resigned from the post of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, and tragically died.

He earned accolades in fields including medicine, law, journalism, business management and Sanskrit literature, among others. He was not just a scholar but also a true genius. During this time, he appeared in 42 university examinations and earned several gold medals for his exceptional academic performance.

Born in Marathi family on September 14, 1954, Shrikant Jichkar was considered the most educated man in Indian history till date. Yes, you heard it right! He was considered the most qualified man in India.

Educational Achievements And Degrees:

Jichkar reportedly holds first degrees in medicine - MBBS, and MD from Nagpur. He earned a total of 20 university degrees between 1973 and 1990.

Degree Type Field of Study M.B.B.S. Medicine M.D. Medicine D.B.M. Business Management M.B.A. Business Administration D.Litt. Sanskrit Literature L.L.M. International Law B.Journal. Journalism M.A. Public Administration M.A. Sociology M.A. Economics M.A. Sanskrit M.A. Philosophy M.A. Political Science M.A. Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archaeology M.A. English Literature M.A. History

Sharing a post of X , Maitreyi Shrikant Jichkar, daughter of Shrikant Jichkar uploaded his father visiting card. Check visiting card below.

Shrikant Jichkar's Career Journey: An exceptionally brilliant student, Shrikant Jichkar received several gold medals during his academic journey. According to media reports, between 1973 and 1990, he appeared in 42 university examinations and secured 20 degrees. In 1978, after successfully clearing the UPSC exam, Jichkar was selected to serve as a central civil servant in the Indian Police Service (IPS). However, in 1980, he resigned from the IPS cadre and once again cleared the UPSC exam, this time to become an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

Soon after his appointment, Jichkar contested the election, won the election and became an MLA. He was soon granted a ministerial position and took charge of 14 different departments. He also served as a Minister of State in the Maharashtra government. From 1980 to 1985, he was a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Additionally, he served as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council as a Minister of State from 1986 to 1992.