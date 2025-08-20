- By Sarju Saran Tiwari
- Wed, 20 Aug 2025 05:25 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment: The Directorate of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh,has released the revised MP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment results. Students who have applied for the first round of counselling can check the results through the link available online.
The merit list for the BDS program now includes almost 15,000 applicants. On August 18, 2025, the first allotment was made available. DME and MP intended to rescind the allocation and release a new one today, August 20, 2025, after 3 PM, in accordance with the Health Ministry's directive.
Steps To Check MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment
The MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 fresh allotment results for the first round of counselling will be available on the official website today. Students can check the allotment result through the steps provided below.
Step 1: Visit the official website of MP NEET counselling
Step 2: Click on the UG Counselling section
Step 3: Click on the Fresh allotment result link
Step 4: Download the allotment result for further reference.
Why Was MP NEET UG Allotment 2025 For Round 1 Cancelled?
As per a recommendation given by the Dental Council of India (DCI) on July 24, 2025, Guru Gobind Singh College of Dental Sciences and Research Centre was warned not to grant admission to the BDS course. According to media reports, despite the opportunities given earlier to comply with the specific requirements set by the DCI, the college failed to meet the standards.
The Madhya Pradesh government submitted its comments on the matter in April, and was found to be opposed to the observations made by the DCI. After reviewing the matter, the Centre planned to cancel the allotments, which included around 100 BDS seats of GGSCDSRC. The fresh allotment for the first round will be announced today, August 20, 2025, at 3 pm on the official website of DME Madhya Pradesh.
Candidates who have secured seats as per the earlier allotment result released on August 18 will now have to wait for the revised allotment result. The Health Ministry has strictly stated that if anyone violates the admission order, the violator will be punished under the Dentists Act, 1948.