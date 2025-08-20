- By Sarju Saran Tiwari
- Wed, 20 Aug 2025 08:28 PM (IST)
RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025 Live Update: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) are expected to release the RRB NTPC Result 2025 this week. When released, candidates who appeared in the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) graduate level posts on the official website; rrbcdg.gov.in.
The first stage of computer-based test (CBT-1) was coducted from June 5 to June 24, 2025. The paper had 100 questions, each worth one mark. Candidates must also note that there will be negative marking, where in 1/3 marks are deducted for every incorrect answer.
The RRBs released the provisional answer key on July 1, and candidates were invited to raise objection on July 6, 2025. Meanwhile, the board is expected to release the scorecard and cut-off details, along with the result.
- 08:27 PM, 20 Aug 2025
RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live Updates: Where will results be out?
The results will be released on the official website of regional RRBs.
- 05:16 PM, 20 Aug 2025
RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live Updates: Login credentials
- Candidate User ID
- Password
- Captcha code verification
- 04:59 PM, 20 Aug 2025
RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live Updates: What Details are Expected To Be Out?
- 03:54 PM, 20 Aug 2025
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live Update: More than 8000 Posts To Be Filled
RRB, through this recruitment drive, will fill up 8000+ graduate-level posts.
- 02:27 PM, 20 Aug 2025
RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 1 Result Live Updates: How to check ?
1. Go to the official website of your respective RRB region, for example, rrbcdg.gov.in for the Central Region.
2. Navigate the link titled “RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025” or similar on the homepage.
3. Download the Result PDF by clicking on the link.
4. Use Ctrl + F to search for your roll number in the PDF.
5. If your roll number is listed, then download and print the PDF for future reference.
- 02:05 PM, 20 Aug 2025
RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live Updates: What Details Will Be mentioned on scorecard?
-Name of the candidate
-Roll number
-Registration number
-Cut-off marks
-Marks scored (raw score)
-Rank
-Normalised marks
-Qualification status
-Region/zone
- 12:56 PM, 20 Aug 2025
RRB NTPC CBT 1 Graduate Level Result Live Updates: What Happens After CBT 1 Result?
1. CBT 2 (Computer-Based Test 2)
2. Skill Test / Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT)
3. Document Verification (DV)
4. Medical Examination
- 12:47 PM, 20 Aug 2025
RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 1 Result Live Updates: How to check ?
- 12:15 PM, 20 Aug 2025
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 Live Update: Are the results declared?
Not Yet, The RRB NTPC CBT 1 results have not been released so far.
- 12:08 PM, 20 Aug 2025
RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live Updates: Total Number Of Vacancies To Be Filled
The recruitment process is being conducted to fill a total of 8,113 vacant graduate level posts in the organisation.
A total of 1,736 posts are for Chief Commercial-cum-Ticket Supervisor, 994 Station Master, 3,144 Goods Train Manager, 1,507 Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist and 732 Senior Clerk-cum-Typist.
- 11:59 AM, 20 Aug 2025
RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025 Live Updates: When was Exam Held?
- 11:58 AM, 20 Aug 2025
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live Update: When was the provisional key released?
- 11:50 AM, 20 Aug 2025
RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live Updates: Steps To Download scorecard
- Visit to the official website of the regional RRB;
- Tap on to the RRB NTPC Result 2025 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
- Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a printed/ hard copy of the same for further reference.
- 11:48 AM, 20 Aug 2025
RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025 live updates: Name of posts to be filled
- Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor
- Station Master
- Goods Train Manager
- Junior Account Assistant Cum Typist
- Senior Clerk Cum Typist
- 11:47 AM, 20 Aug 2025
RRB Graduate Merit List 2025 l Live Updates: When was the exam held
The RRB NTPC first stage of computer-based test ( CBT-1)was coducted from June 5 to June 24, 2025. The paper had 100 questions, each worth one mark.