RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025 Live Update: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) are expected to release the RRB NTPC Result 2025 this week. When released, candidates who appeared in the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) graduate level posts on the official website; rrbcdg.gov.in.

The first stage of computer-based test (CBT-1) was coducted from June 5 to June 24, 2025. The paper had 100 questions, each worth one mark. Candidates must also note that there will be negative marking, where in 1/3 marks are deducted for every incorrect answer.

The RRBs released the provisional answer key on July 1, and candidates were invited to raise objection on July 6, 2025. Meanwhile, the board is expected to release the scorecard and cut-off details, along with the result.