NCERT Operation Sindoor Module: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has been launched a detailed school curriculum module on 'Operation Sindoor' for grade 3 to 12 students. This initiative aims to educate youth about the recent indian armed forces actions taken to safeguard national interests and counter the threats of terrorism.

NCERT has explained in this model that Operation Sindoor was not just a voluntary action but to safeguard peace and honour the dignity of the martyrs.

