- By Sarju Saran Tiwari
- Wed, 20 Aug 2025 10:16 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
NCERT Operation Sindoor Module: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has been launched a detailed school curriculum module on 'Operation Sindoor' for grade 3 to 12 students. This initiative aims to educate youth about the recent indian armed forces actions taken to safeguard national interests and counter the threats of terrorism.
NCERT has explained in this model that Operation Sindoor was not just a voluntary action but to safeguard peace and honour the dignity of the martyrs.
NCERT has released a special module on Operation Sindoor for children from class 3 to 12. In this module, not only the operation has been explained in detail, but children have also been explained how important it is for the security and peace of India.
What Happened in Pahalgam?
The Terror Attack Details On April 22, 2025, terrorists struck Pahalgam in Kashmir, killing 26 innocent tourists including foreign tourists. Tourists and civilians were terrified as the attackers specifically targeted individuals based on their religious identification. According to intelligence reports, the incident was designed to harm India's tourism sector and inflame regional communal tensions.
Pakistan Alleged Connection Government sources claim that despite Pakistan's official denials, evidence points to military leadership's involvement in planning the attack. The operation allegedly aimed to destabilie the peaceful environment and harm India's growing tourism sector in the Kashmir valley.