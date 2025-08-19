- By Aditya Jha
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 06:09 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Maharashtra Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday stated that several districts of Maharashtra are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at least till August 21. The weather department stated that apart from rainfall, the coastal regions are likely to experience thunderstorms and strong surface winds. The continuous rainfall is set to provide relief from the heat; however, the heavy downpour is also likely to lead to issues like waterlogging and power outages. The weather department has advised the residents to follow the guidelines and limit their outings to avoid any inconveniences.
While providing details, the weather department issued a red alert for several districts, including Mumbai, Raigad, Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur Ghat areas. Apart from this, the weather department also stated that several other districts, including Palghar, Thane, Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Amravati, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli, are set to witness moderate to heavy rainfall for the next few days. Apart from rainfall, the residents to these districts are also likely to witness issues such as waterlogging and landslides.
Mumbai Rains: Heavy downpour disrupts multiple services
The capital city of Maharashtra has been receiving heavy rainfall for the past two days, leading to issues like waterlogging, delays in trains and flight operations, and closure of educational institutes. The heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging in several key areas, leading to slow vehicular movements. Apart from this, the local trains are facing delays due to the accumulation of a significant amount of water on the railway tracks.
The airlines also advised the travellers to follow the guidelines and plan their journey accordingly to avoid any inconveniences. The weather department has also advised the residents of the coastal regions to maintain a distance from the water bodies and limit their financial activities to avoid any inconveniences.