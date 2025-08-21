Pune Metro Extension To Wagholi: Pune metro will now be expanded with Vanaz-Ramwadi Metro line extending to Chandni Chowk in the west and Wagholi in the east. The Maharashtra government has approved the revised cost for these projects.

“I thank the state government for approving two more stations - Balajinagar and Bibwewadi - on the proposed Swargate-Katraj underground route,” said Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said, as quoted by the Hindustan Times report.

Project Details

The new cost has been set at Rs 3,626.24 crore. This is lower than earlier value set at Rs 3,756.58 crore.

The central and the state governments will put in Rs 479.71 crore each for the project. An interest-free loan of Rs 656 crore for land acquisition, rehabilitation and construction will be granted by Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Rs 1,867 crore come via bilateral and multilateral loans. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will give Rs 24 lakh.